Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H63U ISIN: CA74766R1091 Ticker-Symbol: 23BA 
Frankfurt
15.01.20
08:29 Uhr
0,013 Euro
-0,003
-17,72 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM COBALT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM COBALT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,009
0,020
23:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM COBALT
QUANTUM COBALT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUANTUM COBALT CORP0,013-17,72 %