Making co-parenting easier and more manageable

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2020) - Two Hands Corporation (OTC Pink: TWOH), a leading custom application development company, focused on creating a complete co-parenting solution, delivering tools that allow co-parents to better collaborate about parental responsibilities, in a clear and positive way expects to release its IOS and Android Native Application in the next few days.

CEO of Two Hands, Nadav Elituv commented, "Our application is under review and final testing is under way. We believe version 2.0 will meet the requirements of co-parenting. This is a significant milestone for us, once launched on the Apple App store and Google Play store we will be able to provide greater access to our users."

Mr. Elituv continued, "with an aggressive growth strategy and the loyal following of our brand we are building an amazing application that will help co-parents around the world."

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation is a custom application development company that strives to create a complete co-parenting solution. Our ultimate goal is to improve the lives of families affected by divorce. "Two Hands" is an ideal solution that will reduce the stress and worries of co-parenting. "Two Hands" web application launched in July 2018. For more information, please visit our website at www.twohandsapp.com or www.facebook.com/twohandscorp.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any statement not regarding a historical fact is a forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to finance its planned expansion efforts; the company's ability to raise funds on acceptable terms; the company's ability to successfully adapt its business model and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission including those on the company's annual report on form 10-K. The company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in management's expectations, except as required by law.

