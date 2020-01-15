Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MKPR ISIN: FR0010425595 Ticker-Symbol: ZVA 
Tradegate
15.01.20
17:09 Uhr
16,730 Euro
+0,120
+0,72 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLECTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLECTIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,450
16,660
22:34
16,550
16,710
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CELLECTIS
CELLECTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELLECTIS SA16,730+0,72 %