Read the 159-page report with TOC on "3D Dental Scanners Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW), Product (Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners, Intraoral 3D dental scanners, Hand-held 3D dental scanners, and CBCT), Type (3D dental light scanners and 3D dental laser scanners) and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in accuracy, speed, and productivity with advanced procedures. In addition, constant technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the 3D dental scanners market.

The dental industry has been evolving rapidly over the last few years with the advances in technology and emergence of innovative materials. Dentists, laboratory technicians, and patients are increasingly shifting toward the digital process, which is enabling more accurate restorative outcomes and highly effective patient treatment. 3D scanners help in capturing important minute details, thus making the diagnosis and treatment faster and accurate. Moreover, these scanners enable dentists to integrate scanned images with the patient's electronic health records, allowing easy access to data from any place in the world. It is making communication between dentists and patients faster, thus reducing the time required to complete dental procedures. Therefore, advances in technology are expected to further drive the demand for 3D dental scanners during the forecast period.

Major Five 3D Dental Scanners Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. has business operations under various segments, which include industrial, safety and graphics, health care, electronics and energy, and consumer. The company offers 3M True Definition Scanner, which is a digital impression system that offers superior full-arch accuracy and features 3D-in-motion video technology that provides a true replica of the dental anatomy with extraordinary detail.

3Shape AS

3Shape AS has business operations under two segments, namely Go Digital, and Solutions. The company's key offerings include 3Shape TRIOS 4, 3Shape TRIOS 3, and 3Shape X1. In February 2019, the company introduced the E4 lab scanner and TRIOS 3 Basic intraoral scanner.

AGE Solutions Srl

AGE Solutions Srl offers a wide range of products, which include dental scanner and dental studio, for different functions. The company's key offerings include MDS500 Dental Scanner. This scanner is used for the design of the most complex bridges, implants, and bars. It can also be used for scanning of impressions and models for orthodontics.

Align Technology Inc.

Align Technology Inc. operates its business through two segments, namely clear aligner, and scanner. The company offers a wide range of 3D dental scanners such as iTero Element 5D, iTero Element 2, iTero Element Flex, and iTero Element.

Carestream Dental LLC

Carestream Dental LLC offers a wide range of dental imaging equipment and software. The company's key offerings include CS 3600 and CS 3700. The CS 3600 is an intraoral scanner that enables fast, accurate, and easy digital impression capture. The CS 3700 is an intraoral scanner designed to provide both comfort and superior functionality. The scanner's new software, CS ScanFlow, enables users to select any workflow from a single screen for enhanced convenience.

Technavio has segmented the 3D dental scanners market based on the type, product and region.

3D Dental Scanners Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

3D dental light scanners

3D dental laser scanners

3D Dental Scanners Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners

Intraoral 3D dental scanners

Hand-held 3D dental scanners

CBCT

3D Dental Scanners Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

