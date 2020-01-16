Web Presence: Eliseo Delgado Jr. is a Leading Mortgage Lender with The Mortgage Guys in California

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 /An experienced leader in the mortgage lending industry, Eliseo Delgado Jr. has helped train and build a reputable team of licensed loan originators while ensuring growth at The Mortgage Guys. His dedication has helped the company expand its offerings and secure a reputation as one of the best lenders in the industry.

Eliseo Delgado Jr. is a valued mortgage lending professional who has nearly two decades of experience in the field. As a result, he's established a strong reputation for leadership and helps build and train new leaders at The Mortgage Guys, using his extensive understanding to equip all employees for success.

He helps countless homeowners and families understand the benefits of owning a home instead of renting property, and assists them in securing loans that meet their needs and expectations. At The Mortgage guys, he runs a team of licensed loan originators that follow in his footsteps and connect people with the most appropriate loans for their unique situations.

The Mortgage Guys is a full-service mortgage company that represents clients in California in a broad spectrum of classes. It had its start in the industry in 2013 and brought on valuable team members like Eliseo Delgado Jr. to establish the company as an industry leader. The Mortgage Guys offer residential mortgages, hard money lending, FHA financing, VA financing and many more. They've refined their business over the years by fostering a culture of partnerships in which all clients qualify for their needs. Today, the company is committed to helping clients understand the entire lending process and making sure transactions run smoothly and are completed thoroughly.

"We're all dedicated to our customers and want only the easiest and most beneficial loan transactions for them," says Eliseo Delgado Jr. "We strive to go above and beyond expectations by doing things like reviewing loan payments of current home owners and investors and pulling every string we can to beat those terms."

Eliseo Delgado Jr. also says that regardless of any market changes, the team at The Mortgage Guys always has a solution for any scenario and is ready to answer all their clients' questions and concerns up front. Their agents collectively share an extensive knowledge base of contacts, spheres of influence, and general expertise to deliver better representation to their clients. They are adamant about only bringing on truly qualified Loan Professionals to their team, and today are composed of more than fifty licensed Loan Officers with the majority ranking as top producers in the nation.

To date, The Mortgage Guys have closed over $10 billion in transactions and have established great relationships with top lenders around the country. All team members strive to ensure their company defines what a quality mortgage lender should be for both agents and clients.

"We work hard on maintaining our existing relationships with lenders and constantly add in new lenders to continue providing all possible solutions for our clients' scenarios," says Eliseo Delgado Jr.

