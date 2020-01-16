The global anesthetic gas masks market size is expected to grow by USD 7,993.40 thousand during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Globally, there is a steady increase in the prevalence of diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), neurological diseases, orthopedic disorders, and cancers. Also, a significant proportion of the global population is older than 65 years of age, which increases the vulnerability to chronic disorders. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diseases will lead to a rise in surgical procedures, which in turn, will drive the demand for anesthetic gas masks. Request a free sample report

Read the 129-page report with TOC on "Anesthetic Gas Masks Market by product (Disposable anesthetic gas masks and Reusable anesthetic gas masks) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

Anesthetic Gas Masks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Disposable anesthetic gas masks

Reusable anesthetic gas masks

The disposable anesthetic gas masks segment held a major share of the market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increasing preference for disposable anesthetic gas masks as a means to prevent infections. Disposable anesthetic gas masks have a lower risk of transmitting infections and communicable diseases in comparison with reusable anesthetic gas masks.

Anesthetic Gas Masks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

North America

Asia

Europe

ROW

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The growth of the anesthetic gas masks market share in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure, along with established vendors in the region. Moreover, the increased adoption of advanced anesthetic gas masks will further boost market growth in the region.

Major Five Anesthetic Gas Masks Companies:

Ambu AS

Ambu AS has business operations under various segments which include anesthesia, patient monitoring diagnostics, and visualization. The company's key offerings include Ambu UltraSeal Disposable Face Mask, Ambu King Mask, and Ambu Silicone Face Masks.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through various segments, which include power, renewable energy, oil gas, aviation, healthcare, transportation, lighting, and capital. The company's key offerings include Reusable Anesthesia Breathing Masks, and Single Use Anesthesia Breathing Masks.

Intersurgical Ltd.

Intersurgical Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as airway management, anesthesia, critical care, oxygen aerosol therapy, and home care. The company's key offerings include ClearLite anaesthetic face masks and QuadraLite anaesthetic face masks.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medline Industries Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as advanced wound care, anesthesia, apparel, beds mattresses, central sterile, diagnostics, durable medical equipment, environmental services, equipment furnishings, and others. The company's key offerings include Premium Top Valve Anesthesia Mask, Preinflated Anesthesia Masks, Tail Valve Anesthesia Masks, and Scented Pediatric Anesthesia Masks.

Smiths Group Plc

Smiths Group Plc has business operations under various segments, which include John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The company offers PORTEX Anesthesia Masks, which consists of a disposable single-use anesthetic gas mask.

