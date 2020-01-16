The global artificial ligaments and tendons market size is expected to grow by USD 15,547 thousand during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the advantages of artificial ligaments over autografts and allografts. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of tendon and ligament injuries and technological advances will also drive the growth of the artificial ligaments and tendons market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005036/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global artificial ligaments and tendons market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 137-page report with TOC on "Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market by Application (Knee injuries, Shoulder injuries, Foot and ankle injuries, and Other injuries) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Knee injuries

Shoulder injuries

Foot and ankle injuries

Other injuries

The knee injuries segment in the artificial ligaments and tendons market held a major share of the market in 2019. Tendons and ligament injuries, such as anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), medial collateral ligament (MCL), and lateral collateral ligament (LCL) are the most common knee injuries. Artificial tendons and ligaments are preferred for the treatment of such injuries due to their benefits, such as rapid recovery and reduced need for repair and reconstruction revision surgeries.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Asia

Europe

ROW

The European region led the market in 2019, followed by Asia, North America, and ROW respectively. The growth of the artificial ligaments and tendons market share in Europe can be attributed to several factors such as the growing number of road accidents and sports injuries, rising healthcare funding and grants from governments, and increasing number of orthopedic reconstructive injuries in the region.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Five Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Companies:

Artelon

Artelon offers tendons and ligaments reconstruction products for foot and ankle, knee, and shoulder. The company's key offerings include FLEXBAND, FLEXBAND Plus, and FLEXPATCH. FLEXBAND Plus is designed to facilitate augmentation and re-tensioning of soft tissues while minimizing construct bulk. It is available in various sizes ranging from 0.3 x 8 cm to 0.7 x 32 cm.

Cousin-Biotech

Cousin-Biotech has business operations under various segments, which include Spine, Visceral, Obesity, and Uro-Gynaecology. The company's key offerings include NAJA and ResCUBE. NAJA is a ligament system used for correction and stabilization of the spine during fusion of the instrumented levels. ResCUBE is a ligament made of polyethylene terephthalate along with a monobloc connector in titanium for spine fixation and stabilization during spinal fusion of instrumented levels.

FX Solutions

FX Solutions operates its business through two segments, namely Arthroplasty and Osteosynthesis. The company's key offerings include ACROLIG, which is a synthetic acromioclavicular ligament specially designed for articular triplasty.

GROUP FH ORTHO

GROUP FH ORTHO has business operations under various segments, which include sport surgery, upper limb, bone substitutes, hip, foot ankle, knee, and spine. The company's key offerings include Tenolig, which is a percutaneous implant for acute Achilles tendon tears.

LARS

LARS offers a wide range of synthetic ligament augmentation and reconstruction devices for a variety of applications, which include ACL reconstruction, PCL reconstruction, and ankle and shoulder repairs. The company's key offerings include LARS Artificial Ligaments These are intended for the intra or extra-articular reconstruction of ruptured ligaments, designed to mimic the normal anatomic ligament fibers.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a Free Sample

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005036/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com