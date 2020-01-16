The global dental laboratories market is expected to grow by USD 10.7 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the high prevalence of dental disorders, increasing awareness about oral health and the consequent increase in the number of dentists in developing and developed countries. Request a free sample report

Read the 147-page report with TOC on "Dental Laboratories Market Research Report by Product (Prosthetic and diagnostic devices, Therapeutic devices, and Other products), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

Dental Laboratories Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Prosthetic and diagnostic devices

Therapeutic devices

Other products

The prosthetic and diagnostic devices will account for the largest market share in 2020-2024. This can be attributed to the increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry resulting from the rising prevalence of dental diseases which is leading to edentulism, and the growing awareness about oral health. The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry has become a major factor that drives the sale of prosthetic devices with an increasing number of people seeking to improve or restore their physical appearance.

Moreover, the prosthetic and diagnostic devices segment is also expected to demonstrate the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the efforts of various associations across the world to establish mobile dental clinics to make dental care more accessible and to increase awareness about oral health. For instance, in July 2018, IsraAID, with support from the Koret Foundation, launched a mobile dental clinic in Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya. The mobile dental clinic was developed to provide advanced oral health treatments to refugees from across the country.

Dental Laboratories Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America was the largest geographical segment of the global dental laboratories market in 2019. The region is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for dental laboratory equipment and consumables owing to the growing number of dental care awareness programs, and the presence of global vendors in the region. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population in the region is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Dental conditions such as edentulism or toothlessness are common among people aged 60 or above. This presents opportunities for revenue generation from dental implants which would further drive market growth.

Major Five Dental Laboratories Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates the business under various segments such as industrial, safety and graphics, health care, electronics and energy, and consumer. The product offered by the company is Vitrebond Liner/Base which is a resin-modified glass ionomer material used as a liner or base under composite, amalgam, metal, and ceramic restorations.

DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. operates the business under two segments, which include technologies and equipment and consumables. The company's key offering includes inLab CAD/CAM Equipment. It is a combination of software and hardware components that provide patient-specific dental solutions.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Envista Holdings Corp. has business operations under the Specialty products technologies and Equipment consumables segments. Some of the products offered by the company are NobelProcera, Take 1 Advanced, and Simpli5.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG operates the business under two segments, which include Ivoclar Vivadent and Ivoclar Digital. The company's key offerings include PrograMill One. It is a 5-axis milling machine used in dental restoration procedures.

Planmeca Group

Planmeca Group operates the businesses under the following segments: dental imaging, dental units, CAD/CAM, imaging software, dental chains, and dental schools. The company's key offering in the dental laboratories market include PlanScan Lab. This is a desktop scanner for dental gypsum models and impressions.

