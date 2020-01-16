Working with diconium as preferred integration partner, brands can create a unified ecommerce solution to foster global growth and bolster revenue

Digital River, the most experienced global ecommerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced today a partnership with Magento, an Adobe company and leading provider of commerce innovations to merchants and brands across industries. By combining Digital River's world-class global payments and risk protection services with the flexibility and control of the Magento commerce platform, brands can build a customizable ecommerce solution allowing them to expand into new global markets, while giving customers the localized experience they expect. This partnership comes as Digital River rolls out its new, API-first architecture to allow merchants the opportunity to create best-of-breed solutions to meet complex shopper demands on a global scale.

The new extension can be found on the Magento Marketplace at: https://marketplace.magento.com/catalog/product/view/id/189272/

"The complexity of global merchants' demands can no longer be met by a single, full-stack ecommerce provider," said Mike French, head of global partnerships for Digital River. "Partnering with Magento and a world-class system integrator like diconium means brands now have the flexibility to use Magento for full control of commerce management and shopper experience, while deploying Digital River's unique Merchant and Seller of Record business model."

French added, "We want merchants to be able to focus on their brand, knowing that Digital River is taking on the risk and responsibility for all key financial elements of their online sale, including compliance with country-specific trade and tax laws, as well as collecting and remitting all payments and taxes, a combination of services we call The Onshore Advantage. We take something very complex and make it easy for merchants."

"We are pleased to welcome Digital River to the Magento Technology Partner Program," said Andre Dogan, Senior Manager, Technology Partner Program. "Combining the agility and control of the Magento platform with Digital River's global payments and risk solutions, offers our joint clients a truly flexible ecommerce stack that delivers a superior localized buying experience."

"We have a long history with Magento, and now our new partnership with Digital River allows us to integrate the systems in a modular and secure way that is repeatable," said Roland Oberdorfer, managing partner at diconium. "By connecting both Magento and Digital River's Payments Risk solutions we can help merchants open their sites to sell to customers almost anywhere in the world in a matter of months rather than the years it would take them to do it on their own."

Innovative digital brands can now look toward Digital River and Magento to deliver a solution that allows them to control the customer experience, grow revenue, and move easily into global markets with local acquirers and payment methods that can increase conversion rates. At the same time, online merchants can sleep at night, knowing they are fully protected and compliant in the increasingly complex global marketplace.

About Digital River

With 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global ecommerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buyer experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfillment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on your behalf. Brands benefit from our unique business model, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit Digitalriver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

About diconium

diconium, with headquarters in Stuttgart, was established in 1995 and is a leading specialist in the holistic development of digital business models. Its activities include strategy development and the design of the user experience (UX), as well as the implementation and operational realization of business ideas. The proprietor-managed company has a total workforce of about 800 people working at locations in Germany, Portugal, the USA and India. The core competences of diconium include the development of sales platforms for digital products and services as well as IT systems in customer management. diconium supports global players in a wide variety of industries, including Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Allianz and Bosch. Volkswagen AG holds a 49 percent stake in diconium.

