Partners with HappyOrNot Ltd. to demonstrate mass scalable thin form factor feedback collection system concepts for omni-channel retail

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2020) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FSE: 1XNA) was invited to pitch at the New York Retail Innovation Week's (NYRIW) Demo Day held today in Manhattan, New York City. The Company showcased applications of its ultra low-power, thin form factor interactive printed graphics solutions and presented two of its developing partnerships in the retail sector.





NYRIW is produced by PSFK, an American retail research and strategy think-tank and media company that provides trends reports, innovation newsletters, consulting and workshops and on-demand research. The NYRIW Demo Day, allows start-ups and solutions providers in the retail and customer experience (CX) sectors to provide pitch presentations to the audience that mostly consists of executives from brands, retailers, agencies, tech firms, investors and the press.

"NYRIW is a festival of pioneers that are driving tomorrow's customer experiences with ideas and innovation, a celebration with the best in retail. One of the big themes at Demo Day is exploring the creative industry of reinvention and Ynvisible does just that." states Piers Fawks, CEO of PSFK.

At the NYIW Demo Day Event Ynvisible presented the communication and consumer engagement power of interactive printed graphics in different areas of retail. For the concept demonstrations Ynvisible partnered with HappyOrNot Ltd., the global leader in instant customer and employee satisfaction reporting systems with innovative HappyOrNot feedback smileys. HappyOrNot's systems are currently in use in 117 countries by over 3000 organizations, including many retail shops and restaurants. It's completely wireless, "press of a Smiley" feedback collection solution helps capture maximum feedback from shoppers with its exceptional ease of use and approachability.

The two companies collaborated to showcase the potential of Ynvisible's electrochromic (EC) display technology as an interactive, ultra low-power, mass producible visual indicator and feedback collection interface to HappyOrNot's real-time customer and employee satisfaction feedback terminals.

"HappyOrNot is the uncontested global leader in helping organizations succeed leveraging in-experience real-time feedback management platform. HappyOrNot continues to innovate with different feedback device form factors and we are eager to see how we could increase the velocity of feedback collection with this new approach. We have 1.5B feedbacks already in our benchmark database which enables our customers to drive their CX and operational efficiency in real time. This printed electronics approach could open up major new avenues to deploy sensors collecting in-experience feedback" Sami Hero, COO of HappyOrNot.

"Ynvisible is excited to work with such a globally active, innovative and rapidly growing solution provider as HappyOrNot. We see enormous potential in utilizing printed and flexible electronics - including our proprietary ultra low-power EC technology - to expand HappyOrNot's highly successful customer feedback system to an even greater number of locations, throughout different channels of retail and product usage." said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO of Ynvisible.

Furthermore, at the show Ynvisible announced its on-going client partnership with a new innovative start-up company, Tagenea. The innovative Spanish seed stage technology company is planning and designing new types of labelling and signage solutions for retail applications. Tagenea is combining Ynvisible's electrochromic (EC) display technology to Tagenea's novel product concepts expected to be available for piloting later this year.

Tagenea has been endorsed through various public support, including the prestigious NEOTEC program by CDTI, the European SmartEES initiativ. In addition, Tagenea has been chosen as the Best Business idea 2018 by Fomento de San Sebastián , and is housed in the incubator of BIC Gipuzkoa.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible develops and brings to market interactive printed graphics solutions based on electrochromics (EC). The company's growing set of proprietary ink sets and design tools and processes are used to design and produce displays that are low power, lightweight, thin, flexible, transparent, and robust. Smart products incorporating Ynvisible's EC displays provide an ideal and easy to adopt "face to the IoT". For more information, visit ynvisible.com or email ir@ynvisible.com

