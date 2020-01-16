Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2020) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (the "Company" or "Benz"), today announces the termination of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced on November 18, 2019, due to an abatement of interest, Company's current share structure, and share price.

Benz also announces that it will be exhibiting at the 2020 Cambridge House International, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

The Cambridge House Investment Conference is to take place Sunday, January 19, and Monday, January 20, 8:30am to 5:30pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. The Company would like to cordially invite you to visit us at booth 913 to discuss Benz's current activities at the Eastmain gold mine and future strategy for growth.

About Benz Mining Inc.

Benz Mining Corp. brings together a veteran team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a focused strategy to acquire and develop mineral projects with an emphasis on safe, low risk jurisdictions favorable to mining development. Benz is earning a 100% interest in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine project in Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.

Miloje Vicentijevic, President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information please contact Benz Mining Corp.

Telephone: 604.617.1239

Email: info@benzmining.com

Forward-Looking Information: Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

