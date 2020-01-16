Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857675 ISIN: US0758871091 Ticker-Symbol: BOX 
Tradegate
15.01.20
19:24 Uhr
248,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
247,65
249,65
15.01.
248,15
249,25
15.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY248,000,00 %