The global ear syringe market is expected to grow by USD 9.24 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the benefits of ear syringing. Furthermore, increasing adoption of disposable supplies will positively impact the ear syringe market during the forecast period.

Read the 134-page report with TOC on "Ear Syringe Market Research Report by Type (Bulb-type ear syringe and Tubular-type ear syringe), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

Ear Syringe Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Bulb-type ear syringe

Tubular-type ear syringe

The bulb-type ear syringe segment is expected to grow faster than the overall market during 2020-2024. Bulb-type ear syringe can be used without the need to make an appointment with a general practitioner or nurse. It can be re-used and is also economic. Bulb ear syringes provide a safe way of removing the earwax. These syringes can be purchased easily from a pharmacy or online and can be used in the comfort of the user's home. In addition, bulb-type ear syringes are widely available compared to tubular-type ear syringes. Therefore, this segment is expected to contribute the highest revenue share to the global ear syringe market over the forecast period.

Ear Syringe Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America will be the largest geographical segment of the global eat syringe market through 2020-2024. The increasing number of visits by patients for cerumen removal and the rising geriatric population are contributing to the growth of the ear syringe market in North America. Moreover, the presence of several established key vendors in the US, namely BD, Medline Industries, and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, among others, aid in the easy availability of ear syringes to meet the increasing demand for ear syringing procedures in North America.

Major Five Ear Syringe Companies:

Amsino International Inc.

Amsino International Inc. operates the businesses under various segments such as sterile water and saline; AMSafe medication delivery systems; AMSure enteral feeding systems; AMSure respiratory therapy systems; AMSure surgical and nursing systems; AMSure urological care; and RECEPTAL waste fluid management systems. The company offers AMSure Ear Ulcer syringes.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates the business under three segments, which include BD medical, BD life sciences, and BD interventional. The company's key offering includes Ear/Ulcer Syringes. These are bulb ear syringes, which are available in both disposable and reusable designs. The flat bottom allows the syringe to be positioned upwards, without tipping.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare has business operations under various segments, namely bathroom safety, beds, mobility, patient room, personal care, respiratory, sleep, therapeutic support surfaces, and others. The product offered by the company is Model 177 Irrigation Syringe.

Entermed BV

Entermed BV operates the business under two segments, which include ENT outpatient clinic and ENT products. The company's key offering includes the Enthermo ear syringe. It is a compact ear syringe that is adjustable at four temperatures. It can be built into ENT treatment units.

GF Health Products, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc. operates the businesses under the following segments: medical, surgical and physician, respiratory, therapeutic support surfaces, mobility, patient lifts, wheelchairs, personal care, bathroom safety, beds, and others. The company's key offerings in the ear syringe market include Chrome Plated Ear Syringe and Ear Syringe, which are bulb ear syringes and are available in 1/2/3 oz. sizes.

