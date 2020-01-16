Evotec AG: Just - Evotec Biologics Announces Product Development And Manufacturing Agreement With Oncoresponse

JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS WILL APPLY ITS FULLY INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM IN ORDER TO ACCELERATE ONCORESPONSE'S LEAD PRODUCT CANDIDATE THROUGH DEVELOPMENT AND INTO THE CLINIC

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that its wholly-owned Seattle-based subsidiary company Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc. has established a collaborative relationship with OncoResponse, Inc., a biotech company developing human antibodies as product candidates for multiple high value targets associated with immunosuppressive myeloid biology. OncoResponse's lead antibody product candidate, OR2805, is a fully human antibody derived from an elite responder that reverses immunosuppression in the tumour microenvironment and promotes greater cancer killing that will lead to higher response rates and more cures.



Under the agreement, Just - Evotec Biologics will leverage its integrated technology platform, J.DESIGN, to provide OncoResponse with services to accelerate OR2805 into the clinic. The services include cell line development, process development, and Phase I/II cGMP clinical manufacturing of a selected drug candidate for use in human clinical trials.



Clifford Stocks, Chief Executive Officer of OncoResponse, commented: "We are thrilled to have Just - Evotec Biologics develop and manufacture our lead therapeutic antibody. Just - Evotec Biologics' background, expertise and guidance combined with their track record and unique technology platform will play a critical role in the successful production of our molecule for clinical studies."



Dr James Thomas, EVP Global Head Biotherapeutics, President U.S. Operations at Just - Evotec Biologics, commented: "We are delighted to be working with the experienced and dynamic team at OncoResponse on the development and manufacturing of this exciting immunotherapy approach to cancer."



