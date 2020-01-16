The global Holter monitor market is poised to grow by USD 176.83 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders. In addition, the technological advances in cardiac monitoring devices are anticipated to boost the growth of the Holter monitor market.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and non-coronary CVDs are the most common cause of death across the world. Factors such as diabetes, obesity, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and excessive tobacco and alcohol consumption increase the risk of CVDs. Moreover, there is a significantly large population of people aged 65 years and above across the world. This geriatric demographic is at a high risk of developing structural heart diseases, such as atrial fibrillation (AF). Holter monitors measure and record heart rhythm continuously for 24 hours to 48 hours. They comprise hardware and a software program. The hardware is a monitor that records the electrical signal of the heart, and the software program is used to review and analyse the recorded readings. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders will boost the demand for Holter monitors during the forecast period.

Major Five Holter Monitor Companies:

BioTelemetry Inc.

BioTelemetry Inc. offers cardiac monitoring devices for diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmia disorders. The company's key offerings include ePatch extended Holter monitor and DL 900. ePatch extended Holter monitor is a water-resistant extended Holter monitor that continuously records and stores heartbeats of the patient.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. has business operations under various segments, such as power, renewable energy, aviation, oil gas, healthcare, transportation, and lighting. The company's key offerings include SEER 1000 and CardioDay Holter ECG.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. operates its business through three segments, which include patient support systems, front line care, and surgical solutions. The company's key offerings include H12+ Digital Holter Recorder and HR 300 Holter Recorder. In August 2019, the company acquired Breathe Technologies, Inc., which is a developer and manufacturer of a patented wearable, non-invasive ventilation technology that supports patient mobility.

iRhythm Technologies Inc.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. operates through a single segment which includes cardiac arrhythmia diagnostic and monitoring devices. The company's key offerings include Zio XT, which offers uninterrupted, comprehensive monitoring, and easy ECG interpretation. In September 2019, the company collaborated with Verily, a life sciences unit of Alphabet to develop AI-based screening, diagnosis and management technology for AF.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV operates its business under three segments, which include diagnosis treatment businesses, connected care health informatics businesses, and personal health businesses. The company offers DigiTrak XT Holter system that records cardiac rhythm up to 7 days on a single AAA battery.

Technavio has segmented the Holter monitor market based on the channel and region.

Holter Monitor Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

3-12 channels

1-2 channels and others

Holter Monitor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

