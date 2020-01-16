Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Ticker-Symbol: HDK 
Frankfurt
16.01.20
08:07 Uhr
1,724 Euro
-0,026
-1,49 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HALFORDS GROUP PLC1,724-1,49 %