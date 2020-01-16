Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) is pursuing its development in home healthcare in Europe by broadening its range of services for diabetes patients in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The Group already provides home care for 1.6 million patients with chronic diseases around the world. Air Liquide leverages its experience in the support of patients with respiratory diseases, which combines expertise in medical equipment, personalized patient follow-up and development of associated digital services.

In Germany and in Benelux, Air Liquide is leveraging its historical presence in the home care of complex chronic diseases to provide this new offer for diabetic patients. From now on, Air Liquide will support diabetic patients in 10 countries in Europe, including in France where the Group has been pursuing this activity for nearly 20 years.

Air Liquide has chosen the technology of Tandem Diabetes Care, a manufacturer of medical devices for diabetic patients, to provide its patients in Germany and Benelux with state-of-the-art insulin pumps as part of its services offer. The insulin pump, combined with a continuous glucose monitoring system, makes it possible to anticipate the risks of hypoglycemia and automatically suspend the delivery of insulin, facilitating the use of the pump on a daily basis1. Air Liquide is already a partner of Tandem Diabetes Care in other European countries.

The number of patients with diabetes is growing: an estimated 60 million people in Europe suffer from this disease2. Type 1 diabetes, i.e. insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic illness that requires personalized support over the long term to enable patients to live as well as possible with the disease. A leader in home healthcare in Europe, Air Liquide seeks to increase the autonomy and quality of life of patients, improve their adherence to treatment and prevent the risk of complications or re-hospitalization.

François Jackow, Executive Vice President andmember of the Air Liquide Executive Committee supervising in particular the Healthcare world business line: "Air Liquide continues to develop its home healthcare offer in Europe to meet the growing needs of patients with complex chronic diseases. With more than 30 years of experience, the Group provides patients with an offer combining the most recent technological and digital innovations with personalized patient support. Air Liquide thus continues its commitment to contribute to improving the quality of life of more than 1.6 million patients worldwide."

Air Liquide Healthcare Supplies medical gases, home healthcare services, hygiene products, medical equipment and specialty ingredients. In 2018, it served over 15,000 hospitals and clinics and more than 1.6 million patients at home throughout the world. The Group's Healthcare business reached €3,486 million in revenues in 2018, with the support of its 16,500 employees. The Home Healthcare business Air Liquide, European leader in home healthcare, provides home healthcare services in compliance with medical prescription for patients suffering from chronic diseases such as COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), sleep apnea and diabetes. These home healthcare services are being developed in addition to hospital care, enabling patients to enjoy better quality of life and local authorities to reduce costs. Home healthcare represents 45% of Air Liquide's revenue in Healthcare in 2018

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

