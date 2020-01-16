Electrification on track: 10 1 new models launched as a first milestone toward a 100% electrified range by 2025

Solid position in Europe: 16.8% market share

International businesses focused on profitable growth and manufacturing footprint development

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

"In all regions, our teams are driven by a strong commitment to performance, profitable sales and customer satisfaction in a highly changing environment. This commitment is supported by our Group's core model and core technology strategies and, in the long term, feeds our ambition to provide clean, safe and affordable solutions for people and goods, to counter the global warming effect." says Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Groupe PSA Managing Board.

Becoming a major player in electrified mobility

Groupe PSA has already launched 10 new plug-in hybrid or all-electric models, in line with its roadmap to offer a 100% electrified2 range from 2025, of which 50% will be electrified by the end of 2021 with 13 additional electrified models.

Since 2019, all new models launched by Groupe PSA come with either an all-electric or a plug-in hybrid powertrain. LEV orders are promising and in line with Group objectives to be compliant with European 2020 CO 2 target from Day 1.

The company mobilizes its recognized expertise and works with its partners and dealers to meet customer expectations by producing and offering a competitive line-up, with easy and state-of-the-art services for day-to-day life.

Growing LCV sales

Groupe PSA has historically offered best-in-class products to cover the full diversity of customer needs. In 2019, the Group sold 765,000 units (of which 554,000 light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and 211 derivative passenger cars (PCs)), and consolidated its position with a 25.1% market share in Europe3, in particular driven by the successful renewal of its small and medium vans in the last three years.

The Peugeot Expert, Citroën Jumpy and Opel Vivaro will come in all-electric versions from 2020 and the whole LCV range (and passenger car equivalents) electrified by 2021.

The Group's LCV development is advancing at a good pace in Latin America, where the Group launched a comprehensive range of LCV products and services, and in Eurasia, with the Peugeot, Citroën and Opel medium van models.

Europe: focused on performance

Leveraging disciplined management to meet CO 2 targets, the Group maintained its position by achieving a 16.8% market share in a market that was up a slight 1.3%, by growing in main markets, particularly in Italy (+0.5pt) and Spain (+0.2pt), and by maintaining its market share in France and the United Kingdom while slightly declining in Germany (-0.6pt).

2019 was a year of consolidation for Peugeot. The brand completely renewed its B segment offering to support its sales growth in 2020. The new electrified range, driven by the Peugeot e-208 and e-2008, as well as the plug-in hybrid versions of the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid and 508 Hybrid sedan SW, are fully available for B2B and B2C customers and feature among the lowest CO 2 emissions of the market.

Citroën had the strongest growth among the top 12 best-selling brands in Europe, increasing its market shares in the main markets. Its performance was notably driven by the C5 Aircross SUV, launched in January 2019, which will be available in a plug-in hybrid version in 2020.

DS Automobiles sales surged globally, especially in the second half of the year (+56%) driven by the success of its renewed range. In France, DS main market, the successful DS 7 CROSSBACK and DS 3 CROSSBACK models are now strongly positioned and the brand's performance is being enhanced by the growing exclusive DS network, with 356 point of sales to date.

Opel Vauxhall focused its strategy on profitable sales channels and market segments. Through the consistent implementation of the core model strategy, Opel Vauxhall have taken steps toward ambitious future CO 2 targets. The Grandland X (+29%) and Crossland X (+28%) SUVs and the LCVs (+20%) were particularly successful.

Middle East Africa: market share increase in major markets

Groupe PSA's market share increased by 0.4 pt in the region with registrations up 9,100 units compared to 2018, despite markets declining by 100,000 units 4. Strong breakthroughs were made in Turkey (+2.1pts), Egypt (+6.1pts) and Morocco (+2.1pts). 2019 regional performance versus 2018 remained impacted by the wind down in Iran (May 2018)5

The production started mid-September 2019 in the Kenitra plant, in Morocco. The production capacity will be doubled to reach 200,000 vehicles as early as Mid-2020.

China Southeast Asia: reshaping the business model

DPCA has set out its priorities in a six-year strategic plan presented last September, based on profitable sales, a lower breakeven point and a progressive increase in volumes for the Peugeot and Citroën brands. The DS brand is committed to the Chinese market and finalizes a new strategic plan. The sale of Groupe PSA shares in the CAPSA joint venture is part of this plan. 2020 will be the first year of Groupe PSA's NEV offensive in China, with five NEV models to be launched and sold in China6

In ASEAN, the Group's Malaysian hub NAM7 started production with the Peugeot 3008 and 5008.

Latin America: contracting markets

Markets were hard hit in Argentina (-43%) and Chile (-11%) by the economic and political situations. Driven by the success of the new SUV C4 Cactus and the LCV offering, Groupe PSA sales remained brisk in Mexico (+13%), Brazil (+2%) and in smaller markets (Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Uruguay).

India-Pacific: sales growth in Japan

Sales grew slightly in the region despite declining markets. The recurring success in Japan continued with sales up 20%. Groupe PSA started the production of transmissions in India (Hosur plant), with its partner AVTEC Ltd (a CK Birla Group Co.) and is on track to launch the C5 Aircross SUV in India in 2020, to be followed in 2021 by new and disruptive Citroën models designed locally.

Eurasia: relaunch of the Opel brand

Sales increased in the region in H2 2019, especially in Ukraine and Russia. The Group improves faster than the market in Ukraine, thanks to all four brands. The Opel brand strengthened its presence in the Ukrainian market at the beginning of 2019 and the DS brand was launched in H2 2019.

Whereas the Russian market was down -2.3%, Group LCV sales increased with the Peugeot Traveller/Expert and the Citroën SpaceTourer/Jumpy. The Group recently relaunched the Opel brand in Russia, starting with the Zafira Life and Grandland X models.

CONSOLIDATED WORLD SALES (CWS) by region

Consolidated World Sales 2018 2019 19/18 (in thousands) YTD Dec YTD Dec YTD Dec Europe Peugeot 1 231 327 1 198 579 -2.7% Citroën 824 623 834 571 1.2% DS 46 013 56 393 22.6% Opel Vauxhall 1 004 197 940 020 -6,4% PSA 3 106 160 3 029 563 -2.5% China South East Asia Peugeot 143 628 63 559 -55.7% Citroën 114 419 51 167 -55.3% DS 3 955 2 110 -46.6% Opel Vauxhall 581 248 -57.3% PSA 262 583 117 084 -55.4% Latin America Peugeot 112 774 82 569 -26.8% Citroën 60 404 51 252 -15.2% DS 969 824 -15.0% Opel Vauxhall 1 110 1 094 -1.4% PSA 175 257 135 739 -22.5% Middle East Africa Peugeot 223 838 84 294 -62.3% Citroën 34 731 42 901 23.5% DS 1 440 1 879 30.5% Opel Vauxhall 31 989 35 192 10.0% PSA 291 998 164 266 -43.7% India Pacific Peugeot 19 987 18 741 -6.2% Citroën 5 661 6 632 17.2% DS 831 1 266 52.3% Opel Vauxhall NS PSA 26 479 26 639 0.6% Eurasia Peugeot 8 660 8 721 0.7% Citroën 6 391 6 302 -1.4% DS 57 40 -29.8% Opel Vauxhall 180 576 220.0% PSA 15 288 15 639 2.3% Total Consolidated World Sales Peugeot 1 740 214 1 456 463 -16.3% Citroën 1 046 229 992 825 -5.1% DS 53 265 62 512 17.4% Opel Vauxhall 1 038 057 977 130 -5.9% PSA 3 877 765 3 488 930 -10.0% Total Consolidated World Sales Peugeot 1 596 216 1 456 463 -8.8% (excluding Iran) Citroën 1 046 229 992 825 -5.1% DS 53 190 62 512 17.5% Opel Vauxhall 1 038 057 977 130 -5.9% PSA 3 733 692 3 488 930 -6.6%

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

1 4 BEV: DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE, Peugeot e-208 and e-2008, Opel Corsa-e and 6 PHEV: Peugeot 3008 HYBRID, 508 HYBRID and 508 SW HYBRID, Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid, Opel Grandland X Hybrid4, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4x4

BEV Battery Electric Vehicle et PHEV Plug in Hybrid Vehicle

2 All-electric or plug-in hybrid

3 LCV market share excluding PC versions

4 Excl. Iran. Estimation at January 16.

5Volumes manufactured in Iran have not been recorded in consolidated sales since May 1, 2018

6 NEV New Energy Vehicles 2 BEV: Peugeot e-2008, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE and 3 PHEV: Peugeot 508L HYBRID and 4008 HYBRID, C5 Aircross Hybrid

7 Naza Automotive Manufacturing

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005943/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Karine Douet +33 6 61 64 03 83 karine.douet@mpsa.com