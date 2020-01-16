The global vascular embolization devices market is expected to grow by USD 1 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of vascular diseases. Furthermore, innovation in embolization products and procedures will positively impact the vascular embolization devices market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005253/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global vascular embolization devices market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 153-page report with TOC on "Vascular Embolization Devices Market Research Report by Product (Coiling devices and Non-coiling devices), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

Vascular Embolization Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Coiling devices

Non-coiling devices

Non-coiling devices segment is expected to grow faster than the overall market during 2020-2024. Technological advancements, favourable reimbursement policies, and the increasing number of product launches by new players are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment. In addition, increasing R&D activities by key vendors are also expected to contribute to the growth of the segment. The non-coiling devices segment includes embolization plugs, assist devices, embolization particles, liquid embolics, and other accessories, which help to avoid complications, such as, imprecise deployment, catheter entrapment, and balloon deflation. Thus, surgeons are increasingly shifting toward non-coiling devices, which will further drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Vascular Embolization Devices Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America will be the largest geographical segment of the global vascular embolization devices market throughout 2020-2024. This is due to the increase in technological advancements and new product launches in the region. Moreover, increase in funding for start-up companies engaged in the development of innovative advanced medical devices will also boost market growth in the region. Increasing prevalence of brain aneurysms and the rising regulatory approval for embolization devices offered by new players in North America will further drive the growth of market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Five Vascular Embolization Devices Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business under various segments such as established pharmaceuticals, nutritionals, diagnostics, and cardiovascular and neuromodulation. The product offered by the company is AMPLATZER vascular plug.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. operates its business under three segments, which include MedSurg, rhythm and neuro, and cardiovascular. The company's key offerings include Pushable 0.018 coils and Direxion.

Cook Group

Cook Group has business operations under various segments, namely medical devices, life sciences, services, property management, and resorts. Some of the products offered by the company are Retracta detachable embolization coil, Nester embolization coil, and Tornado embolization coil.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. operates its business under three segments, which include Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical devices. The company's key offering includes Galaxy G3 mini.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc operates it businesses under the following segments: cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. The company's key offerings in the vascular embolization devices market include pipeline flex embolization device, MVP micro vascular plug system, and axium detachable coils.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005253/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/