Upfield Group B.V. Closes Purchase Of Arivia, Leading Producer Of Plant-based Cheese

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Upfield Group B.V., the global leader of plant-based butter and spreads has announced that one of its group companies, Upfield Europe B.V. has completed its purchase of Arivia S.A., leading producer of plant-based cheese, following customary regulatory approvals.

As a result of this strategic acquisition, which was first announced in October 2019, Arivia S.A. and the brand VIOLIFE, will become part of the Upfield Group B.V. of companies which owns iconic household names including, FLORA, RAMA, COUNTRY CROCK, BLUE BAND and PROACTIV.

Commenting on the closure, David Haines, CEO of Upfield Group B.V. said, 'Bringing together plant-based margarines and cheeses under one roof is a natural fit, and we're confident that the combined expertise of both companies will continue to drive exciting growth and innovation in the plant-based food sector.'

At Upfield, we make people healthier and happier with great tasting, plant-based nutrition products that are better for the planet. As a global plant-based company, Upfield is the #1 producer of plant-based spreads & cheeses with more than 100 brands, including iconic brands Flora, Rama, Blue Band, Proactiv, Becel, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Country Crock and Violife. With headquarters in Amsterdam, we sell our products in over 95 countries and have 17 manufacturing sites throughout the world. The company employs over 4100 Associates. Since 1871, we have been the authority in the spreads category which gives us unmatched experience, know-how and inspiration. We are focused on leading in this new era focused on delivering healthier products that are great tasting and have superior quality and helps us deliver on our mission to create "Better Plant-based Future." For more information, please visit our website at www.Upfield.com.

