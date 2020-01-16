After several years of weak solar demand growth in Europe, compared to the historical highs of 2011, installations are expected to surge by 88% to reach a new installation record of 23 GW in 2019, writes Cormac Gilligan, research manager at IHS Markit. A range of favorable macro conditions have coalesced this year to reignite the market.From pv magazine 01/2020 While the European region is forecast to grow over the next five years, headwinds do exist, such as grid connection and planning permission issues due to the large installed base of PV in some local areas, and shortening PPA terms as financial ...

