GridGain Systems: GridGain's Strong Market Momentum Continued in 2019

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced continued strong momentum in 2019 across all phases of the company. Key achievements included generating twice as much revenue from new customers in 2019 as compared to 2018, receiving multiple prestigious industry honors, launching key product and service innovations, and growing the popular In-Memory Computing Summit in North America and Europe.



"2019 was a pivotal year for in-memory computing as mature platforms became the foundation for high performance, massively scalable production environments all around the world," said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. "As fast data becomes a competitive necessity for more businesses, our customers are coming from an ever-widening range of industries, including e-commerce and retail, financial services, fintech, healthcare, telecommunications, transportation and more. This trend will accelerate in 2020 as more and more companies undergo digital transformations. GridGain will continue to lead the in-memory computing industry with innovative products, thought leadership, and customer growth."

Growth

Revenue from new customers signed in 2019 was 98% higher than in 2018.

The number of new customers in 2019 at least doubled compared to 2018 in key industries including financial services, telecommunications, retail and travel.

Revenue from new customers in 2019 grew by at least 350% in key sectors including financial services, retail, and transportation and logistics.

Awards

Named to the Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/gridgain-systems-named-deloitte-2019-technology-fast-500) list for the second consecutive year, ranked #47 nationally with 797 percent revenue growth over the past four years.

Ranked #4 on the Silicon Valley Business Journal Fast Private Awards 2019 (https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/nomination/84215/2020/fast-private-awards-2019) list.

Named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/gridgain-systems-named-inc-5000-list-americas-fastest-growing-private) for the third consecutive year, ranked #558 overall, #72 among software companies, #28 in the San Francisco metro area, and #99 in the California.

Received a 2019 Bossie Award for best open source software (https://www.infoworld.com/article/3444198/the-best-open-source-software-of-2019.html?upd=1575937969480slide17) for GridGain Community Edition.

Ranked #20 on the San Francisco Business Times list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area 2019 (https://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco/subscriber-only/2019/10/18/fastest-growing-private-companies-in-1.html).

Received American Business Silver Stevie Award for Company of the Year - Computer Software - Medium (https://stevieawards.com/aba/company-organization-awards-1) and a Bronze Stevie Award for Business Technology Product of the Year - Other (https://stevieawards.com/aba/product-management-new-product-awards).

Included in the Database Trends & Applications (DBTA) annual Trend-Setting Products in Data and Information Management for 2020 (http://www.dbta.com/Editorial/Trends-and-Applications/Trend-Setting-Products-in-Data-and-Information-Management-for-2020-135365.aspx).

Included in the Database Trends & Applications (DBTA) annual DBTA 100 2019 list of the Companies That Matter Most in Data (http://www.dbta.com/Editorial/Trends-and-Applications/DBTA-100-2019---The-Companies-That-Matter-Most-in-Data-132162.aspx).

Received a 2019 Gold Bloor Mutable Award (https://go.gridgain.com/rs/491-TWR-806/images/Bloor_InBrief.pdf).

Products, Services and Partnerships

Introduced the GridGain Data Lake Accelerator (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/gridgain-data-lake-accelerator-powers-real-time-analytics-across), an in-memory solution for digital businesses that need to combine operational data with historical data stored in data lakes to power real-time analytics and decision automation. The GridGain Data Lake Accelerator is available for use with the GridGain Enterprise Edition (https://www.gridgain.com/products/software/enterprise-edition) and GridGain Ultimate Edition (https://www.gridgain.com/products/software/ultimate-edition). A free 30-day trial of these three products is available from the GridGain Downloads (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/download) page.

Released GridGain for z/OS (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/grid-gain-systems-releases-grid-gain-for-z-OS-expanding-its-market-leading-in-memory-computing-solution-to-the-mainframe), an optimized version of the GridGain in-memory computing platform for use on the IBM z/OS operating system. GridGain's market-leading in-memory computing solution now runs on virtually all platforms and operating systems, from commodity servers to mainframes.

Released the GridGain Community Edition (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/gridgain-community-edition-brings-production-readiness-apache-ignite) to bring production readiness to Apache Ignite. GridGain Community Edition includes the Apache Ignite code base plus patches and additional functionality developed to improve performance, reliability, security and manageability.

Introduced the first support offering for Apache Ignite (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/gridgain-unveils-support-offering-for-apache-ignite). GridGain Basic Support for Apache Ignite (https://www.gridgain.com/products/services/support/support-apache-ignite) enables companies with new or existing Apache Ignite deployments to access the deep expertise of GridGain's support engineers to troubleshoot performance or reliability issues and identify configuration optimizations, workarounds or software patches to improve the performance of their Ignite environment.

Released new consulting services packages for Apache Ignite and GridGain Community Edition (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/gridgain-offers-new-consulting-services-packages-apache-ignite-and). The blocks of consulting hours can be used for assistance with a wide variety of tasks, such as software configuration and setup, performance optimizations, architectural design planning or review, and much more. Available in 30-hour blocks, all consulting is delivered remotely, providing cost-effective access to the deep expertise of the GridGain Professional Services team.

Introduced GridGain Developer Bundles (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/gridgain-developer-bundles-help-accelerate-digital-transformations) to help accelerate digital transformations. The new GridGain Developer Bundles (https://www.gridgain.com/products/services/developer-bundles) help companies implementing Apache Ignite or GridGain speed the development and rollout of real-time, massively scalable applications through in-depth developer training and consulting assistance with common tasks, such as architectural reviews and performance optimizations. Once live, the support services included in the bundles ensure that any issues that arise in the pre-production or production deployments can be submitted to the GridGain customer engineering team for rapid resolution.

GridGain and Azul Systems collaborated (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/gridgain-and-azul-systems) to enable Java for ultra low-latency use cases (https://www.gridgain.com/experience/solutions/application-performance/ultra-low-latency) at massive scale. Joint testing of a GridGain cluster running on Zing , Azul Systems' optimized Java Virtual Machine (JVM), revealed that a GridGain distributed cluster run on Zing can consistently deliver 10x better latency for the 99.99 th percentile in comparison to general-purpose JVMs.

, Azul Systems' optimized Java Virtual Machine (JVM), revealed that a GridGain distributed cluster run on Zing can consistently deliver 10x better latency for the 99.99 percentile in comparison to general-purpose JVMs. Added automatic data persistence, high availability and immediate restarts (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/gridgain-cloud-in-memory-computing-platform-service-adds-automatic-data) to the GridGain Cloud In-Memory-Computing-Platform-as-a-Service. GridGain Cloud can be launched with just a few mouse clicks. It delivers in-memory speed by maintaining all data in memory and offers unlimited horizontal scalability by distributing data across a distributed cluster of servers. New nodes can be added to the cluster dynamically. The data held in memory is continually backed up to disk and is available in seconds in the event of a restart.

Made the GridGain in-memory computing platform available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/gridgain-in-memory-computing-platform-now-available-in-microsoft-azure). The availability of GridGain via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace enables companies deploying databases on Azure to confidently add extreme speed and massive scalability for data-intensive applications.

Joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and The Linux Foundation (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/gridgain-joins-cloud-native-computing-foundation), demonstrating its support for the CNCF with a Silver Membership and participating in the foundation's programs and guidance related to supporting cloud-native applications.

In-Memory Computing Thought Leadership

The fifth annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/in-memory-computing-summit-north-america-2019-demonstrates-how) took place in November 2019 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. More than 30 industry leaders delivered six keynote addresses and 25 breakout sessions. More than 540 people registered to attend, representing 321 organizations from 13 countries on 4 continents, a 22 percent increase in registrations compared to the 2018 event.

North America (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/press-releases/in-memory-computing-summit-north-america-2019-demonstrates-how) took place in November 2019 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. More than 30 industry leaders delivered six keynote addresses and 25 breakout sessions. More than 540 people registered to attend, representing 321 organizations from 13 countries on 4 continents, a 22 percent increase in registrations compared to the 2018 event. The third annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe (https://www.imcsummit.org/2019/eu/) took place in June 2019 at the Park Plaza Victoria London. More than 38 industry leaders delivered 5 keynote addresses and 36 breakout sessions. More than 500 people representing 271 organizations from 26 countries on 5 continents registered to attend, a 70 percent increase in registrations compared to 2018.

Europe (https://www.imcsummit.org/2019/eu/) took place in June 2019 at the Park Plaza Victoria London. More than 38 industry leaders delivered 5 keynote addresses and 36 breakout sessions. More than 500 people representing 271 organizations from 26 countries on 5 continents registered to attend, a 70 percent increase in registrations compared to 2018. GridGain continued its global effort to help businesses understand how in-memory computing addresses the speed and scalability requirements of modern, data-intensive applications. The company participated in 17 industry conferences, hosted 24 webinars and workshops, and organized or provided speakers for 50 meetups around the world.

The GridGain in-memory computing platform is built on a memory-centric architecture that can leverage ongoing advancements in memory and storage technologies to power digital transformations, machine learning and IoT applications, and Digital Integration Hub architectures. GridGain offers up to a 1,000x improvement in performance for applications built on disk-based databases. GridGain supports data processing APIs including ANSI-99 SQL, key-value, compute, machine learning and more, and supports ACID transactions, all at in-memory speeds.

