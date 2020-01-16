Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873629 ISIN: US0865161014 Ticker-Symbol: BUY 
Tradegate
15.01.20
20:39 Uhr
79,66 Euro
-1,63
-2,01 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BEST BUY CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEST BUY CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,44
80,51
09:49
79,47
80,53
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRES
AMERICAN AIRES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN AIRES INC0,434+4,33 %
BEST BUY CO INC79,66-2,01 %