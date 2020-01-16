The global vitamin D testing market is expected to grow by USD 186.93 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing number of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders. Further, the rising number of infections and autoimmune diseases will positively impact the vitamin D testing market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Read the 132-page report with TOC on "Vitamin D Testing market research report by Product (25-hydroxyvitamin D testing and 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D testing), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

Vitamin D Testing Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

25-hydroxyvitamin D testing

1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D testing

The 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing segment is expected to grow faster than the overall market during 2019-2023. Vitamin D is one of the nutrients required by a human body to facilitate functions such as modulation of cell growth, neuromuscular and immune function, and reduction of inflammation. The two bioequivalent forms of vitamin D are vitamin D2 and vitamin D3. As both vitamin D2 and D3 are biologically inert, they are chemically converted in the liver to 25-hydroxyvitamin D and to 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D in kidney. The serum concentration of 25-hydroxyvitamin D is considered as the best indicator of vitamin D levels in an individual's body, as the test indicates if the vitamin D levels are too high or too low. The test plays an important role in indicating osteoporosis and rickets and helps in monitoring people who are at risk of having vitamin D deficiency. These factors will propel the growth of the 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing segment during the forecast period.

Vitamin D Testing Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America will be the largest geographical segment of the global vitamin D testing market during 2019-2023. The US dominates the market in North America, owing to the presence of many vendors such as Abbott, Danaher, and Quest Diagnostics Inc., offering a wide variety of vitamin D testing products in the region. Furthermore, vitamin D deficiency is one of the major factors for the development of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and North America has a high incidence rate of diabetes. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the vitamin D testing market in the region during the forecast period.

Major Five Vitamin D Testing Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates the business under various segments such as established pharmaceuticals, nutritionals, diagnostics, cardiovascular and neuromodulation, and other. Some of the products offered by the company are ARCHITECT 25-OH Vitamin D Reagent Kit (5P0225) and ARCHITECT 25-OH Vitamin D Calibrators (5P0201).

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA operates the business under its unified business segment. The company's key offering includes VIDAS 25 OH Vitamin D Total, which is an automated quantitative test for the determination of vitamin D in patients' plasma and serum by using enzyme-linked fluorescent assay.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. has business operations under various segments, namely life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental and applied solutions. Some of the products offered by the company are Access 25(OH) Vitamin D Total Assay and Access 25(OH) Vitamin D Total Calibrators.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates the business under two segments, which include pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The company's key offering includes Elecsys Vitamin D total II.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Siemens Healthcare GmbH operates the businesses under the following segments: imaging, diagnostics, and advanced therapies. The company's key offering in the vitamin D testing market include ADVIA Centaur Vitamin D Total Assay.

