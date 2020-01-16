The U.S. asset management fund's plan to cut future investment in coal is reportedly part of a climate-focused initiative to establish sustainability at the center of its business approach. The announcement comes weeks after the investor closed $1 billion of a record $2.5 billion fund focused on PV, wind and energy storage projects.BlackRock, the world's largest investor, has vowed to ditch stakes which carry a "high sustainability-related risk" - including thermal coal production. The move will ramp up pressure on companies to take aggressive action on climate change. In separate letters published ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...