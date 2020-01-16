Enables regulated organizations to get the most out of their Office 365 investments

Smarsh, helping customers get ahead and stay ahead of the risk within their electronic communications, today announced a series of enhancements to Connected Capture for Microsoft Office 365 at Microsoft Ignite The Tour.

Connected Capture customers enable the archiving and supervision of Office 365 content in support of compliance and e-discovery initiatives. This allows regulated or litigious organizations to deploy and leverage the latest and most productive communication and collaboration tools from Microsoft. Connected Capture ingests Microsoft Office 365 content across Teams, SharePoint, Yammer and Outlook, directly from the source. Content is captured in its native format, with full conversational context for improved search and review. Connected Capture for Teams, for instance, captures chats, emojis shared files and important meeting/group-chat intelligence, such as leavers and joiners. Connected Capture also syncs with Microsoft Active Directory to enable real-time reconciliation of captured content.

The latest enhancements, available now, include:

Increased deployment scale for Microsoft Teams, Yammer and SharePoint Online. Connected Capture helps organizations stay ahead of the explosive growth of Teams, and Smarsh is now supporting Teams and SharePoint deployments of over 100,000 users.

Capture of the historical version history of SharePoint and Microsoft Teams files. In support of investigations, regulatory requests and e-discovery projects, it is critical for compliance and legal teams to know changes that have been made to files exchanged in Teams and SharePoint Online sessions.

Connected Capture supports Microsoft and non-Microsoft content across an industry-leading breadth of content channels, including email, mobile text messages, collaboration platforms, social media and voice content. It integrates seamlessly with the Smarsh Enterprise Archive, or can be deployed as a stand-alone product, exporting content to an existing archive.

"As the adoption rate of Office 365 and Microsoft Teams continues to grow, regulated organizations do not have to choose between productivity and compliance," said Adam Miller-Howard, Smarsh Vice President of Product Strategy. "Smarsh Connected Capture supports the leading Microsoft Office 365 communications suite, empowering firms to use these modern, cloud-based tools while meeting the most stringent compliance and e-discovery requirements."

As the complete compliance solution for Microsoft Office 365 and a long-time Microsoft partner, Smarsh continues to evolve its offerings for Microsoft customers. Last year, Smarsh introduced data-leak prevention for Microsoft Teams inside its Connected Capture platform. Later this spring, the cloud-native Smarsh Enterprise Archive will be available on Microsoft Azure.

For more information on Smarsh capture and archiving solutions for Microsoft Office 365, visit the Smarsh exhibit (538) at Microsoft Ignite The Tour (London) or log on to https://www.smarsh.com/solutions/platform/microsoft-office-365/.

About Smarsh

Smarsh helps financial services organizations get ahead and stay ahead of the risk within their electronic communications. Smarsh has established the industry standard for the efficient review and production of content from the diverse range of channels that organizations now use to communicate. With innovative capture, archiving and monitoring solutions that extend across the industry's widest breadth of channels, customers can leverage the productivity benefits of email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging/collaboration, websites and voice, while efficiently strengthening their compliance and e-discovery initiatives.

A global client base, including the top 10 banks in the United States and the largest banks in Europe, Canada and Asia, manages billions of conversations each month with the Smarsh Connected Suite. The company is headquartered in Portland, Ore. with nine offices worldwide, including locations in Silicon Valley, New York, London and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

