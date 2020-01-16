The global X-ray equipment market is expected to grow by USD 2.95 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increase in adoption of portable devices. In addition, technological advances will positively impact the X-ray equipment market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

X-Ray Equipment Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Digital

Analog

Digital X-ray equipment segment is expected to grow faster than the overall market during 2020-2024. Digital X-ray equipment substantially reduces the cost per X-ray image with its high processing speed that facilitates real-time visualization and enables radiologists to capture better images for the diagnosis of various clinical conditions. Moreover, hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers are increasingly adopting digital X-ray equipment because it provides less radiation exposure, offers high image quality, and eliminates the need for chemical processing of films. These factors drive the growth of digital X-ray equipment segment during the forecast period.

X-Ray Equipment Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America will be the largest geographical segment of the global X-ray equipment market in 2020-2024. The US is the major contributor to the X-ray equipment market in the region, owing to the rising capital expenditure on healthcare, increasing number of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, and the rising demand for digital X-ray equipment. Moreover, the implementation of Medicare reimbursements cuts on analog X-ray equipment has increased the adoption of digital X-ray equipment. All these factors are expected to boost the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

Major Five X-Ray Equipment Companies:

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Agfa-Gevaert NV operates its business under various segments such as Agfa graphics, Agfa healthcare, and Agfa specialty products. The company offers products such as DX-D 300, DR 100e, DX-D 300, and DR 600.

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. operates its business under four segments, which include office, imaging system, medical system, and industry and others. The company offers x-ray equipment products such as Ultimax-I, RadPRO OMNERA 400 Digital Radiographic Systems, and RadPRO Mobile 40kW FLEX PLUS Digital X-ray System.

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely solutions, products, and service and support. The company offers a range of x-ray equipment such as CARESTREAM DRX-Evolution Plus, Motion Mobile Digital X-Ray System, CARESTREAM DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System, and CARESTREAM DRX-Ascend System.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates its business under three segments, which include imaging solutions, healthcare material solutions, and document solutions. The company's key offerings include mobile X-ray system, general X-ray system, and pediatric digital X-ray.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business under the following segments: power, renewable energy, oil and gas, aviation, healthcare, transportation, lighting, and capital. The company offers a range of Fixed RAD Systems; including Proteus XR/f, Optima XR646, and Discovery XR656 Plus; and Mobile X-Ray Systems; including Optima XR220amx and Optima XR240amx.

