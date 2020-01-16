The global anti-aging hair products market is poised to grow by USD 710.67 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The growing demand for natural and organic anti-aging hair products and the rising preference for do-it-yourself hair care products over synthetic hair care products are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The demand for natural and organic ingredients in anti-aging hair products is increasing due to their superior quality over most synthetic products. Natural and organic products have no harmful side effects and are thus safer. They do not contain non-biodegradable substances such as chemicals and petroleum derivatives, paraffin, mineral oil, and propylene glycol. Natural and herbal hair colors are ammonia-free and less harmful. Some of the natural hair color brands in the market are L'Oréal Paris Prodigy by L'Oréal, Schwarzkopf Professional Essensity by Henkel AG Co. KGaA, and Clairol Natural Instincts by Procter Gamble. Thus, the growing demand for natural and organic anti-aging hair products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Anti-Aging Hair Products Market Companies:

Coty Inc.

Coty Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The company sells anti-aging hair products such as shampoos and colorants under brands such as Wella and Nioxin.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Adhesives Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry Home Care. The company sells anti-aging hair products such as shampoos and colorants under brands such as Schwarzkopf, Syoss, and Alterna.

L'Oréal

L'Oréal is headquartered in France and operates under various business segments, namely Professional products, Consumer products, L'Oréal luxe, and Active cosmetics. The company offers a wide range of anti-aging hair products under different brands Garnier and L'Oréal Paris.

Procter Gamble

Procter Gamble is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric Home Care, and Baby, Feminine Family Care. The company offers a wide range of anti-aging hair products under the brand, Pantene.

Unilever

Unilever is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods and Refreshment. The company offers a wide range of anti-aging hair products under the brand, Dove.

Anti-Aging Hair Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Offline

Online

Anti-Aging Hair Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

