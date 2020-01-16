Telenor Group announces CEO changes in Asian subsidiaries

(Fornebu, 16 January 2020) Telenor Group today announces new Chief Executive Officers in three of its Asian subsidiaries; Telenor Myanmar, dtac in Thailand and Grameenphone in Bangladesh.



Sharad Mehrotra, CEO of Telenor Myanmar, has been appointed the new CEO of dtac, Telenor Group's mobile operator in Thailand. He replaces Alexandra Reich, who is seeking new leadership opportunities. Hans Martin Hoegh Henrichsen, currently Chief Corporate Affairs Officer in Telenor Myanmar, will become acting CEO after Mehrotra. Grameenphone's deputy CEO and CMO, Yasir Azman has been appointed the new CEO of the Bangladeshi operation, with current CEO Michael Foley relocating to Africa, where his family is based.

"After leading our Thai mobile operator through a challenging transition including new spectrum and network rollout and a renewed focus on customer satisfaction and distribution excellence, Alexandra Reich has delivered solid results according to the back-to-growth strategy outlined in dtac's Capital Markets Day in June 2019. We are grateful to Reich for her willingness to step in and support dtac in the very important transformational phase, and we wish her all the best in her next leadership role. With Reich seeking new opportunities, we are pleased that Sharad Mehrotra will join dtac and bring valuable insights and knowledge to Thailand from Myanmar and India, where he has managed a strong commercial turnaround," says Sigve Brekke, President and CEO of Telenor Group.

"I am also pleased Yasir Azman has accepted the challenge to lead our operations in Bangladesh. While also serving as deputy CEO, he has run one of our best performing sales and distribution organisations in Telenor Group. Having risen through the ranks, it's extra special to welcome Azman as the first home-grown CEO of Grameenphone. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Michael Foley for leading the company through an impressive digital transformation as well as his valuable contributions also in Pakistan and Bulgaria," adds Brekke.

The changes are effective as of 1st February 2020.

Bios:

Sharad Mehrotra has served as CEO in Telenor Myanmar since 1 August 2018. In his ten years in Telenor, he has also served as CEO of Telenor India and as the first CMO in Telenor Myanmar. Mehrotra has background from companies such as Aircel, Ericsson and BPL Telecom in India. Mehrotra will report to Albern Murty, EVP and Head of Telenor Group's Developed Asia Cluster.