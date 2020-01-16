On 1 July 2013, the Division of Trading and Markets of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") provided a class-no-action relief (https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/mr-noaction/2013/liffe-am-070113.pdf) (the "Class No-Action Relief") to all foreign options markets, and their members and representatives to, subject to certain conditions, familiarize certain registered broker-dealers and large financial institutions in the United States ("Eligible Broker-Dealers/Eligible Institutions" and individually "Eligible Broker-Dealer" or "Eligible Institution", as defined below) with certain options traded on their markets ("Eligible Options", as defined below). As of 15 January 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("the "Exchange" or "Nasdaq Stockholm") has joined the Class No-Action Relief, which allows for Exchange members to enter into transactions in Eligible Options with or on behalf of Eligible Broker-Dealers or Eligible Institutions in the United States. In order to utilise the Class No-Action Relief, the relevant Exchange member shall comply with all terms and conditions set forth in the Class No-Action Relief, which are also included in this Exchange Notice. For the avoidance of doubt, a person located in the United States is not allowed Direct Electronic Access in relation to Eligible Options. For further information, please see the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=752847