Duni Group changes and strengthens its sales and marketing organization and focuses on two brands

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group has a clearly defined strategy to deliver the most attractive customer experience and continue strengthening the focus on sustainability. As one stage in the implementation of this strategy, the BioPak brand is being launched in Europe with an aim of establishing it on a global scale. This means that as of 2020, the Group will focus on two main brands: Duni and BioPak. To differentiate the Group from the Duni brand, a new identity is being created under the name of Duni Group. In connection with this decision, Duni Group is changing and strengthening its sales and marketing organization, which is expected to come into force during the first quarter and thus entail a change in segment accounting as of January 1, 2020.

The proposed organizational changes mean that the four current business areas - Table Top, Consumer, Meal Service and New Markets - will cease, and instead a new global functional organization will be created with a clearly defined responsibility for sales and marketing. Duni Group has now decided to initiate trade union negotiations on a new sales and marketing organization.



The reorganization is expected to come into force during the first quarter of 2020 and result in a changed segment reporting as of January 1, 2020. The associated restructuring expenses are estimated at SEK 40 m and expected to be charged to the income statement for the first quarter. An annual saving of SEK 20 m is expected as a consequence of this reorganization.



"A new strategy, with the intention to increase growth, was launched in the fall of 2018. Many of the new initiatives are delivering well, and we're now taking the next step. This change will enable us to have a stronger assortment as well as broader and enhanced customer experience," says Johan Sundelin, President and CEO of Duni Group.

The new organizational structure

The proposed new organization means that one commercial organization, divided in five regions, and a central Marketing Department will be created. Each region will have the commercial responsibility for local sales and marketing of Duni and BioPak brands to all customer groups. Regional Commercial Directors will report to the Executive Vice President Commercial. The new Marketing Department will hold the responsibility for brand strategy, marketing communication, product development and innovation. This department will report to Executive Vice President Marketing.

Changes on a management level

The reorganization within sales and marketing will also bring changes at management level. Upon conclusion of trade union negotiations, the changes will be:

Linus Lemark , currently Business Area Manager for Table Top, will be the new Executive Vice President Commercial

, currently Business Area Manager for Table Top, will be the new Executive Vice President Commercial Clas Thott , currently Marketing Director for Table Top, will be the new Executive Vice President Marketing

Both Linus Lemark and Clas Thott will be members of Duni Group's management team.

Anna Lundqvist , currently Business Area Manager for Consumer, will leave Duni Group's management team. As a consequence, she has decided to leave the Group.

, currently Business Area Manager for Consumer, will leave Duni Group's management team. As a consequence, she has decided to leave the Group. Patrik Söderstjerna, currently Business Area Manager for New Markets, will leave Duni Group's management team and take up the position of Global M&A and Strategic Partnership Director in Corporate Development

Franck Bancarel, currently Business Area Manager for Meal Service, will leave Duni Group's management team and take up the position of Commercial Director Rest of World, reporting to Executive Vice President Commercial

Sofie Lindström, currently HR Director, will leave Duni Group's management team and be replaced by Malin Cullin , who comes from Inter IKEA Group. Sofie has chosen to leave the Group.

, who comes from Inter IKEA Group. Sofie has chosen to leave the Group. Other management functions remain unchanged, and Duni Group's new management team will therefore have the following structure:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/3009689/1175037.pdf (Click the pdf link to view the structure)

Financial statements

The new organizational structure will be reflected in the financial statements, in which the interim report for January-March 2020 will feature the reporting in two segments - Duni and BioPak, instead of current four. The financial statements for the full year 2019 will be translated into the new segments and be published in connection with the interim report for the first quarter 2020.

Duni Group is a leading supplier of attractive and functional products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand name is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has around 2,400 employees in 24 countries, its headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". Its ISIN code is SE0000616716. This information is information that Duni AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 CET on January 16, 2020.

Duni.com

CONTACT:

Johan Sundelin

President and CEO

+46-(0)73-419-61-83

Mats Lindroth

EVP Finance/CFO

+46-(0)40-10-62-00

Marielle Noble

EVP Communications and Customer Experience

+46-(0)73-419-61-79

Duni AB (publ)

Box 237 SE-201 22 Malmö

Phone: +46-(0)-40-10-62-00

www.duni.com

Company registration no.: 556536-7488

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/duni-group-changes-and-strengthens-its-sales-and-marketing-organization-and-focuses-on-two-brands,c3009689

The following files are available for download: