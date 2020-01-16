Lobby group CEO Walburga Hemetsberger says the plans announced by commission president Ursula von der Leyen this week should place the European solar industry front and center.With European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen having outlined her ambition to spend at least €1 trillion on the next stage of Europe's energy transition, EU trade body SolarPower Europe has repeated its call for an industrial strategy for PV. Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of the lobby group, offered fulsome praise of the commission's plan to generate the cash from a mix of its 2021-27 budget and member state and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...