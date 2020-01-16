The global dental burs market is poised to grow by USD 192 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The growing number of dental schools and dentists in developed countries along with the increase in the number of dental shows and conferences are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

There has been an increase of over 15% in the number of dental schools in the US over the period 2004-2014, which is emerging as one of the critical reasons driving the demand for advanced dental equipment such as dental burs The number of dental practitioners in developed countries such as the US, France, Japan, and Germany has been increasing significantly as per the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report, published in November 2018. The market share of dental burs in North America was the highest in 2018 and the region is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. In addition, the increase in dental visits arising from an growing incidences of dental conditions, are the major reasons for high growth of the dental burs market in this region.

Major Five Dental Burs Market Companies:

Brasseler USA

Brasseler USA is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Dental instruments and Medical instruments. The company offers Operative carbides and Crown Bridge Diamonds.

Danaher

Danaher is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The company offers KaVo Kerr Carbides, made with the unique plating technology, Kerr Rotary.

Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Technologies Equipment and Consumables. The company offers Midwest carbide and diamond burs, which are very convenient and exhibit efficient and consistent cutting performance.

MANI

MANI is headquartered in Japan and offers Dia-Burs. Dia-Burs are high-quality diamond burs which are important for performing laser measurement and cutting tests.

Prima Dental

Prima Dental is headquartered in the UK and offers Predator carbide bur. Predator carbide bur is stronger, sharper and more durable than other dental burs available in the market. It provides unparalleled concentricity.

Dental Burs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Diamond and carbide dental burs

Steel dental burs

Dental Burs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

RoW

