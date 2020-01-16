TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 16-Jan-2020 / 12:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 January 2020 TUI AG Director Declaration TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been advised that Angelika Gifford, a member of the Company's Supervisory Board, has been appointed as the Vice President Central Europe of Facebook Inc., United States of America. At the same time, Ms Gifford resigned as a member of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Germany. This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 40888 EQS News ID: 954755 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 06:01 ET (11:01 GMT)