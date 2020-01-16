Clients in Greece, South Africa, Italy and Brazil now have access to local GlobalWebIndex experts

GlobalWebIndex, the leading supplier of audience insights to the global marketing industry, today announces the addition of four new partners to support corporate growth and client needs in key regions of GlobalWebIndex's 46 market reach. Partners will provide regional support to customers and prospects looking to leverage GlobalWebIndex's global survey representing more than 2 billion connected consumers to influence their business outcomes and campaign successes.

GlobalWebIndex's clients in Greece, Egypt, Morocco, Romania, South Africa, Italy, Brazil and the UAE now have the ability to engage locally with fully trained and enabled representatives of the platform via agency partners: Tailwind, YouKnow, The Fool and Wild Tiger Marketing. Prospective clients can engage directly with these local representatives, allowing for faster service and regionally-informed guidance for research and campaign development.

"Bringing these four partners on board is an instrumental step in allowing GlobalWebIndex to continue making strides in market expansion," says Tom Smith, Founder and CEO of GlobalWebIndex. "We believe in the value of harnessing a deep understanding of niche audiences anywhere in the world to inform targeted campaigns, and our partners enable our clients to do this with local access and expertise."

"Working with partners was a natural next step for us to bring leading audience data to local markets" says Sebastian Hedencrona, Chief Revenue Officer of GlobalWebIndex.

"Our unique insight into both global and local audiences bridges an essential gap for businesses of every shape and size, and it's generating demand from all corners of the world. Our partners are a crucial component for us to serve these needs at a local level."

For more information on the GlobalWebIndex partner program visit https://www.globalwebindex.com/partners.

About GlobalWebIndex

GlobalWebIndex is a market research company that provides audience insight across 46 countries to the world's largest brands, marketing agencies and media organizations.

The company runs a global survey representing more than 2 billion connected consumers, which it leverages to create over 40,000 data points on the behaviors and perceptions of internet users around the world. Clients including Twitter, Google, Spotify, WPP, IPG and Omnicom Group can gather in-depth insights into audience behaviors, perceptions and interests through a combination of survey and analytics data using the GlobalWebIndex platform.

Now featuring a TV reach and frequency solution that's improving how international campaigns are measured, advertisers can target previously untapped audiences.

Its newly-launched B2B data set signifies an expansion of its profiling capabilities to include working professionals across 10 global markets.

