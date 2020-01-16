Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893094 ISIN: US6934831099 Ticker-Symbol: PKX 
Frankfurt
16.01.20
09:15 Uhr
46,200 Euro
-0,600
-1,28 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
POSCO ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POSCO ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,200
46,600
13:33
46,200
46,600
13:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL
ARCELORMITTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCELORMITTAL SA14,630-0,14 %
POSCO ADR46,200-1,28 %