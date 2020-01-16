Technavio has been monitoring the global organic trace minerals for animal feed market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 188.2 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global organic trace minerals for animal feed market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 126-page research report with TOC on "Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market Analysis Report by Type (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, and Others), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The growing need for contaminant-free animal feed and increasing usage of organic trace minerals in poultry layer diets are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Inorganic minerals may contain heavy metal contaminants including mercury, cadmium, lead, and arsenic. The consumption of these minerals not only affects the wellbeing of animals but also raises environmental concerns. They have less bioavailability in animals and get excreted when not absorbed, which may cause water or soil pollution. This is driving the acceptance and use of organic trace minerals in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe. Organic trace minerals are being preferred over inorganic trace minerals among producers as it helps them adhere to regulatory guidelines issued to ensure safety and quality of animal feed. Thus, the growing need for contaminant-free animal feed is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market Companies:

Alltech

Alltech is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Animal Nutrition Health, Crop Science, and Food and Beverage. The company offers Bioplex, a range of natural trace minerals (zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and cobalt) that provide mineral nutrition.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Agricultural Services, Corn Processing, Oilseeds Processing, Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients, and Other. The company offers organic trace minerals such as MasterPlex, MoorMan, and BovaGain.

Cargill

Cargill is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Agriculture, Beauty, Bioindustrial, Pharmaceutical, and Others. The company offers Nutrena Pennfield Ultra Active Horse Feed, Champion's Choice trace mineral salt, Nutrena Pennfield Ultra Sport Horse Feed, and others.

Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Pet Food Rendering Technologies, Human Nutrition Health, Crop Technologies, Food Technologies, and Animal Nutrition Health. The company offers KemTRACE Copper, KemTRACE Manganese, KemTRACE Chromium, and more.

Zinpro

Zinpro is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Availa-Mins, Eco Line, Original Line, ProPath Performance Minerals, and TruCare Line. The company offers a line of trace mineral products under ProPath Performance Minerals.

Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Others

Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

