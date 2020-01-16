Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP") today announced that it has elected two individuals to join the firm's Partnership:

Doug McGovern New York, Advisory

Cyrille Perard Paris, Advisory

"We are excited to welcome Doug and Cyrille to the firm's Partnership," said Peter Weinberg, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of PWP. "They exemplify PWP's culture of excellence which they've demonstrated through hard work, dedication, commitment and an unparalleled drive to deliver for their clients, colleagues and the firm. We congratulate Cyrille and Doug on this tremendous accomplishment and look forward to their continued contributions to the firm."

Biographies

Doug McGovern

Mr. McGovern focuses on advising clients on capital structure and liability management matters.

Mr. McGovern has more than 18 years of experience. Prior to joining Perella Weinberg Partners in January of 2010, Mr. McGovern was at BPW Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") co-sponsored by Perella Weinberg Partners, from 2009 to 2010, where he helped lead the SPAC's merger with Talbots, Inc. He was previously an associate of Brooklyn NY Holdings LLC, where he worked in the firm's principal investing business. Prior to that, Mr. McGovern worked for Windward Capital Partners from 2002-2005. Mr. McGovern began his career as an Analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston.

Mr. McGovern earned an MBA from Wharton and a BA from Duke University.

Cyrille Perard

Mr. Perard advises clients across industries in France.

Mr. Perard has more than 18 years of corporate M&A and investment banking experience. Prior to joining Perella Weinberg Partners in 2018, Mr. Perard was Co-Head of M&A for the France, Belgium and Luxembourg Region at Goldman Sachs. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2001 working in its London, San Francisco and Paris Offices.

Mr. Perard holds a Masters degree from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, and governments. The firm advises clients across a range of the most active industry sectors and international markets. With more than 550 employees, Perella Weinberg maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Munich, Paris, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit: http://www.pwpartners.com.

