Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces the publication of a new randomized controlled trial (RCT) which demonstrated that the use of PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT) significantly reduced wound area, depth and volume compared to traditional negative pressure wound therapy (tNPWT) in patients with lower extremity ulcers.1*

Chronic wounds cause significant morbidity and mortality and can lead to significant medical costs.2 In the United States alone, chronic wounds affect six million people, with increasing numbers anticipated in growing elderly and diabetic populations.2 One study showed that in a single year, chronic wounds cost ~$9.7 billion in the USA.3 Venous or arterial insufficiency, diabetes, and local-pressure effects are the most common causes of chronic wounds.4 Chronic wounds can be managed with traditional negative pressure wound therapy (tNPWT),5 but it can be complex to use and limits patient mobility.6

The study was conducted at 16 centers in the US and two in Canada, comparing the efficacy and safety of PICO sNPWT with tNPWT in the management of patients with lower extremity ulcers with a longer than four weeks duration over the period of 12 weeks.1 In total, 164 patients were randomized to receive either PICO sNPWT or tNPWT.

In this study PICO showed superior outcomes in a decrease in wound area (73.1% vs 31.3% for tNPWT), a reduction in wound depth (48.1% vs 12.7% for tNPWT) and a reduction in wound volume (61% vs 30% increase in tNPWT group).1* Twice as many wounds achieved wound closure at 12 weeks with PICO sNPWT vs tNPWT.1 There were 44% fewer dressing changes with PICO sNPWT vs tNPWT and 3.4 days longer wear time.1 Overall satisfaction was also greater with PICO sNPWT, and fewer patients had adverse events with PICO sNPWT than with tNPWT.1

"For certain types of diabetic foot and leg wounds, PICO does a superb job of addressing the limitations of traditional NPWT, especially in routine clinical practice" said Paolo Di Vincenzo, Smith+Nephew Senior Vice President, US Commercial, AWM. "We are delighted that the clinical evidence points to an improvement over traditional NPWT for patients with lower extremity ulcers."

The unique PICO sNPWT dressing includes the proprietary AIRLOCK Technology for uniform and consistent delivery of therapeutic NPWT across a wound and the surrounding zone of injury.7 By minimizing the need for fillers and reducing dressing change frequency compared with traditional NPWT1, PICO sNPWT helps to facilitate the natural healing process, contributing to faster time to wound closure, improved quality and distribution of granulation tissue and more consistent re-epithelialization.8 PICO sNPWT has a strong evidence base with 103 published papers of which 21 are published RCTs and 65 are unique clinical studies.1,9

For detailed product information, including indications for use, contraindications, precautions and warnings, please consult the product's applicable Instructions for Use (IFU) prior to use. PICO 7 is not indicated for use with compression therapy.

ITT n=161; p<0.001 for area; p=0.014 for depth; p=0.013 for volume for LS means tNPWT group consisted of devices from leading manufacturers.

References

