ARC Document Solutions to Report 2019 Q4 and FYE Results on February 25, 2020

Company reiterates initial dividend announcement made in December 2019

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2019 results on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 2 P.M. Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's related press release will also be issued on February 25, 2020, after the market close.

To access the live audio call, dial (877) 823-7014. International callers may join the conference by dialing (647) 689-4066. The conference code is 2081499. A live webcast will also be made available on the investor relations page of ARC Document Solution's website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

2020 Dividend Record Date, Payment Date and Recent Announcements

On December 19, 2019, ARC's Board of Directors announced an annual cash dividend of four cents per share, payable quarterly. The first quarterly dividend of one cent is payable February 28, 2020 to the Company's shareholders of record on January 31, 2020.

Concurrent with the announcement, the Company also communicated its intentions of continuing to repurchase shares in the open market and that it had amended its credit facility. ARC pre-payed its term loan in full using the revolving loan portion of its facility, which was increased to $80 million.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions distributes documents and information to facilitate communication for design and construction professionals, real estate managers and developers, facilities owners, and a variety of similar disciplines. The company provides cloud and mobile solutions, professional services, and hardware to help its customers around the world reduce costs and increase efficiency, improve information access and control, and communicate faster, easier and better. Visit ARC's corporate website here.

