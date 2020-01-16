Kansas City Art Institute Dedicates Barbara Marshall Residence Hall

Sherman Family Student Union, Wylie Dining and Café Nerman Open January 27

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Kansas City Art Institute (KCAI) announced yesterday the naming of their new Student Residence Hall after Kansas City Philanthropist and Emeritus Board of Trustees member Barbara Hall Marshall. Marshall, who joined the KCAI board in 1967, has played an important role in the growth and success of KCAI.

"For the 40 years Barbara served on our board, she was an ardent advocate for arts education and first and foremost, deeply cared about our students. It's fitting that her legacy is associated with our new building that provides a home away from home - a place where students can relax and recharge. We are honored that the residence hall is named after a woman who will forever be part of KCAI," said Tony Jones, The Nerman Family President.

In addition to serving on the board, Marshall was a volunteer for KCAI's Fireside, Sketch Box and Vanderslice committees. In 2017, KCAI awarded her with an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts.

During the dedication, KCAI also announced the naming of the Sherman Family Student Union. Located on the first floor of the residence hall, KCAI's first-ever student union is named in honor of the John and Marny Sherman family and will create a new sense of community on campus. Amenities include the JE Dunn Game Room, the G. Kenneth and Ann Baum Community Kitchen and a fitness center.

"The Shermans have a long history of supporting education initiatives and many other philanthropic efforts in Kansas City. We're thrilled that they recognize the importance of this building and the difference it will make to our students," said President Jones.

The Barbara Marshall Residence Hall, along with Wylie Dining and Café Nerman, will welcome new students on January 27. Located on Warwick Blvd. south of the campus gates, they were designed by award-winning Helix Architecture + Design designers Doug Stockman and Alissa Wehmueller, along with Christopher Carvell Architects of Denver, specialists in higher education and student life. Kansas City-based JE Dunn Construction was the general contractor for the project. Featuring double-occupancy semi-suites with private baths and comfortable gathering spaces, the residence hall celebrates the unique individuality of each student while providing flexible space for student activities. Wylie Dining and Café Nerman will be the perfect place for neighbors and students to gather for coffee or a meal.

According to Stockman, the building was designed with today's contemporary art student in mind. "When we began this journey, we set out to design an environment that is tailored specifically to the KCAI student, to complement the rich history of campus, and to connect to the broader community. We wanted to create a building that will offer an opportunity for discovery, well-being and respite. I look forward to seeing how this and future generations of students, staff, faculty and visitors will use this building as a source of inspiration," he said.

