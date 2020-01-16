CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

16 January 2020

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

of

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC ("CHARLES TAYLOR")

by

JEWEL BIDCO LIMITED ("LMP BIDCO")

a company formed on behalf of funds advised by Lovell Minnick Partners LLC and its affiliates ("Lovell Minnick") to be effected by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

COURT SANCTION OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

On 19 September 2019, the boards of Charles Taylor and LMP Bidco announced that they had reached agreement on terms of a recommended all cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Charles Taylor by LMP Bidco (the "Acquisition") at a price of 315 pence in cash for each Charles Taylor Share, to be implemented by way of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Scheme"). The scheme document in relation to the Acquisition was posted to Charles Taylor Shareholders on 16 October 2019 (the "Scheme Document").

On 8 November 2019, the boards of Charles Taylor and LMP Bidco announced that they had agreed an increased offer price of 345 pence in cash for each Charles Taylor Share (the "Increased Offer"). A supplementary scheme document in relation to the Increased Offer (the "Supplementary Scheme Document") was posted to Charles Taylor Shareholders on 13 November 2019.

Charles Taylor and LMP Bidco are pleased to announce that the High Court of Justice in England and Wales has today sanctioned the Scheme pursuant to which the Acquisition is being implemented.

It is anticipated that the Effective Date will be 21 January 2020, which is when the Court Order is expected to be delivered to the Registrar of Companies.

Applications have been made for the de-listing of Charles Taylor Shares from the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and the cancellation of admission to trading of Charles Taylor Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and will, subject to the Scheme becoming effective, take effect by 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 22 January 2020.

The last day of dealings in, and for the registration and transfer of, Charles Taylor Shares will be 17 January 2020 and the listing of Charles Taylor Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and trading in Charles Taylor Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will each be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. (London time) on 20 January 2020.

Further announcements will be made when the Scheme has become effective and when the admission to listing and admission to trading of Charles Taylor Shares have each been cancelled.

The expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Acquisition remains as set out in the announcement by Charles Taylor and LMP Bidco made in relation to the satisfaction of certain Conditions to the Acquisition on 10 January 2020. If any of the times and/or dates in the expected timetable change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Charles Taylor Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and on its website (http://www.ctplc.com/investors/).

Full details of the Acquisition are set out in the Scheme Document and Supplementary Scheme Document. Capitalised terms in this announcement (the "Announcement"), unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Scheme Document.

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Takeover Code, a copy of this Announcement will be available on the website of Charles Taylor at http://www.ctplc.com/investors/ and on Lovell Minnick's website at www.lmpartners.com/charles-taylor-documents by no later than 12.00 p.m. (London time) on the Business Day following this Announcement.

Enquiries: Charles Taylor plc +44 (0) 20 3320 8888 David Marock, Group CEO Richard Yerbury, Group Corporate Development and Operations Director Rothschild & Co +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 (Financial adviser to Charles Taylor) Christopher Kaladeen Anika Sood Peter Brierley Alice Squires Liberum +44 (0) 20 3100 2222 (Corporate broker to Charles Taylor) Richard Crawley

Lovell Minnick and LMP Bidco +1 610 995 9660 Jason Barg Spencer Hoffman RBC Capital Markets +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 (Financial adviser to Lovell Minnick and LMP Bidco) Martin Frowde Philip Creed Media Enquires: Newgate Communications +44 (0) 20 3757 6880 (Financial PR adviser to Charles Taylor) Elisabeth Cowell Ian Silvera Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4989 (Financial PR adviser to Lovell Minnick and LMP Bidco) Hazel Stevenson Jane Glover

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is providing legal advice to Lovell Minnick and LMP Bidco. Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP is providing legal advice to Charles Taylor.

