Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation's New Products Addressing Intercomm, Paging and Security Garner High Praise at the Future of Education Technology Conference

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to report that its new products focused on intercom, paging and security, featured alongide its interactive panels, at the Future of Education Technology (FETC) in Miami, Florida were very well received and garnered a high level of interest from new customers.

Galaxy at Booth 3100 in the Exhibor Hall.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The FETC tradeshow was a great opportunity for us to show our product line expansion to our end user community, including, thousands of districts, schools, educators. Our new intercom, paging and security products received alot of interest, particulary from potential new customers. Just as we had initially thought, our recent acquisition of Interlock Concepts and our expansion into innovative audio products, opened up new customer discussions and opportunities that we would have never previously been able to serve. We look forward to our follow-up from with these new leads from FETC and closing some new deals."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

