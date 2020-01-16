SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Debuts Sales Dialer, a Powerfully Integrated VoIP Calling Solution for Sales Teams

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based sales and marketing automation platform, today announced the release of Sales Dialer, a fully integrated outbound calling solution for high-impact sales teams. Sales Dialer offers one-click calling, automated recording, and searchable transcription features that empower sales teams to optimize the quality and quantity of conversations they have with prospects.

Marketing automation empowers businesses to attract more leads and nurture them into more sales-ready opportunities - placing a demand on sales teams to scale their outreach while ensuring the right messages are being delivered to each prospect. One-click calling with Sales Dialer shaves minutes from each call, so salespeople have every opportunity to focus on execution, while automatic call logging and recording eliminate the administrative work associated with outbound calling campaigns.

The ability to log, record, transcribe, and analyze outbound calls right from the SharpSpring CRM has users excited, especially when coupled with the rest of the SharpSpring feature set.

"Sales Dialer really completes SharpSpring's solution for our agency by speeding up the outbound calling process and enabling all marketing and sales data to reside in one place for easy reference and automation," said SharpSpring agency partner Kevin Krason, CEO of Biznet Digital.

Sales Dialer goes beyond streamlining outbound calling - it's also a huge value for sales managers looking to groom their teams to successfully convert more calls into sales. With keyword searchable transcriptions and detailed call analytics, managers can now pinpoint exactly how each salesperson is positioning their product or service and handling sales objections. Sales Dialer helps managers learn exactly how top salespeople close deals, so they can perfect and replicate that success throughout the team.

"Getting the team to apply exactly the right amount of outbound sales effort needed to close the deal is a common pain point," said Rick Carlson, founder and CEO of SharpSpring. "But now managers can truly optimize the outbound process both from a high level with the team and on a granular level with individuals. Plus, every step of a lead's journey is now in one place - from the first form fill to the final sales call - so the entire sales process can be reviewed and optimized."

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

