ParcelPal Technology Inc.: ParcelPal Signs Partnership Agreement and Launches with Eco Eats Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE:PKG)(FSE:PT0)(OTC PINK:PTNYF) ParcelPal is pleased to announce that it secured an agreement with one of Canada's most innovative and eco-friendly corporations, Eco Eats Inc. (www.ecoeats.ca) ("Eco Eats") for provision of delivery and logistics services. Under the terms of the agreement, ParcelPal will provide Eco Eats and their customers daily scheduled fulfillment of wholesale food transportation as well as on demand delivery to consumers to commence by end of January 2020.

Planning, due diligence, and integrations tasks have been complete, and the program will consist of ParcelPal providing delivery across the Greater Vancouver Area for Eco Eat corporate and social partners. The program will make on-demand delivery available to consumers choosing to avail themselves of Eco Eats socially and eco-friendly food options. In response to increased demand and new service offerings ParcelPal, effective immediately, has launched a new certified food safe refrigerated service for scheduled deliveries in the Greater Vancouver Area. ParcelPal anticipates future growth in this segment to be substantial and with Eco Eats as the anchor anticipates solid revenue and operational profitability of this service by Q2 2020. ParcelPal and Eco Eats both anticipate growth into future Canadian and International markets within calendar year 2020.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott States, "We are thrilled to be able to extend our service offerings through this agreement with Eco Eats, a Company with a solid approach to providing an eco-friendly platform that brings consumers food they love and coordinates food donations and logistics for non-profits so everyone eats. The expansion will allow ParcelPal to tap into new as well as existing markets. We look forward to providing all partners with effective technology and logistics needs to become their fulfillment partner of choice across Canada in the coming quarters."

About Eco Eats Technologies Inc.

We are a national eco-friendly platform that brings food you love and coordinates food donations so everyone eats! Our values are core to our organization to make the world a better place in a creative and innovative way that makes finding great food easy and fun to eat! In addition we help give extra food in a safe way for a non-profit community partner nearby to eat and enjoy.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal seamlessly connects consumers to businesses, where they have access to the goods they love, anytime, anywhere. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour or the same day. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

