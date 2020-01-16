Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
16.01.20
16:00 Uhr
5,464 Euro
+0,005
+0,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,465
5,467
16:15
5,466
5,467
16:15
PR Newswire
16.01.2020 | 14:43
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab KfW 0% € 5bn 2025

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab KfW 0% € 5bn 2025

PR Newswire

London, January 16

Post-stabilisation notice

16 January 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Euro 5 billion RegS due 2025

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)
Guarantor (if any):Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN:DE000A254PM6
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 5,000,000,000
Description:0% Notes due 18 February 2025
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank
BofA Merrill Lynch

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

COMMERZBANK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire