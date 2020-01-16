Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - Bay Talent Group Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) ("BTG") is pleased to announce the launch of its Partner on Premises program, a unique revenue share partnership with BTG that allows organizations to offer staffing solutions to their contacts and clients as an additional revenue stream. Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse"), Canada's highly recognized financial portal and one of North America's largest small-cap investor communities, has confirmed participation in the program with an agreement dated January 10, 2020.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Stockhouse and are optimistic that this will prove to be a potential game-changing initiative for both of our companies," says Allan Hartley, Chief Executive Officer of BTG. "What it means for Bay Talent Group is exposure to a database of thousands of companies that might be struggling to fill in-demand roles in finance, accounting, or IT and this is where we can help. Companies need creative staffing solutions and Stockhouse can now offer this service to their community."

The Partner on Premises program relies on BTG's operating subsidiaries to provide recruitment and staffing through a revenue share arrangement. In today's economic climate of low unemployment rates and increased need for top talent, companies can build upon their existing strengths and reputation to achieve growth through this new, complementary service offering.

Details of the Agreement

Under the terms of the Mutual Referral Agreement, Stockhouse will help market and sell the staffing services of BTG and the Company will refer new clients to Stockhouse. Each party will be entitled to fees based on the financial benefits generated by the other from referrals provided. The term of the agreement is for one year subject to termination and renewal provisions.

About Bay Talent Group Inc.

BTG's strategy is to complete accretive acquisitions of staffing, information technology, and consulting firms that meet BTG's valuation, expertise, geographic, and operational criteria. BTG proposes to create value by providing diversified vertical and cross-selling opportunities to target firms, realizing savings from consolidating operations and leveraging a centralized back-office structure.

BTG's two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Provision IT Resources Ltd. and PTC Accounting and Finance Inc., are boutique consulting firms that offer a range of professional staffing services for accounting, finance, information technology, office administration and human resources. Their clients include large organizations in the financial, government, insurance, and pension fund sectors, as well as, small and medium sized businesses across a broad range of industries.

About Stockhouse Publishing Ltd.

With over 1 Million unique visitors a month, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small-cap investor communities. Stockhouse members and visitors are active and affluent investors who utilize the site to discover new investment opportunities and make successful stock buying decisions. Stockhouse programs go far beyond traditional investor relations by providing an array of tools to enable Issuers to raise their awareness and communicate their investment message to a large, targeted and highly engaged community of small-cap investors. For over 18 years and 900 public companies, Stockhouse programs have been proven to generate results.

For further information, please contact:

Bay Talent Group Inc.

Simon Dealy, President

Phone: (647) 513-1657

Email: sdealy@baytalentgroup.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statements with respect to the performance of the Company under the revenue sharing agreement and the business plan of the Company. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: the limited business history of BTG; reliance on key management; risks related to BTG's acquisition strategy, including that previous and future acquisitions do not meet expectations or potential acquisitions cannot be completed; dependence on and availability of third party financing; the business of BTG is subject to broader economic factors; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; financial results of BTG's operations; unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The forward-looking statements, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to carry out its business plan as contemplated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51560