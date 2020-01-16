Rockhaven Resources Ltd.: Rockhaven Drills Multiple Mineralized Veins Outside of Klaza Resource Area at its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce the final assay results from the 2019 diamond drill program at its 100%-owned and road accessible Klaza property, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon. The 2019 program successfully evaluated targets that lie adjacent to the zones containing the 2018 mineral resource estimate. Results in this release are from 24 holes, which were designed to better define the Eastern Zones, and two exploration holes that targeted the nearby Chevron and Dickson zones.
"Exploration peripheral to the plus million ounce Klaza gold-silver deposit continues to return high-grade, near-surface drill results that demonstrate significant resource expansion potential," stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "Additionally, Rockhaven's treasury remains strong with over $2.8 million and an exciting 2020 drill program and updated project economics on the horizon."
Definition drilling was completed in the Eastern portions of the BRX, AEX, Stroshein, and Pika zones, collectively known as the Eastern Zones, where broad bands of fracture-style mineralization flank discrete structures that extend eastward from the known mineral resources. The 2019 drilling focused on the near-surface portions of these structures (from surface to ~125 m depth). Multiple veins were intersected in all of the holes. Gold in sulphide veins within the Eastern Zones is amenable to cyanide leaching, with 81% of the gold recovered to doré. Oxidized near-surface mineralization has not been systematically tested but should yield even better leaching results.
A total of 67 holes have been drilled in the 800 m by 500 m Eastern Zones target area. Mineralization is open for expansion laterally in three directions and to depth.
All of the mineralized veins announced in this news release are outside of the current Klaza mineral resources. Assay highlights from this news release include:
- 19.40 g/t gold and 240.0 g/t silver over 0.69 m - Hole 460
- 1.53 g/t gold and 10.2 g/t silver over 7.05 m - Hole 465
- 0.67 g/t gold and 8.7 g/t silver over 29.40 m - Hole 450
- 3.43 g/t gold and 20.4 g/t silver over 2.72 m - Hole 451
- 15.90 g/t gold and 74.6 g/t silver over 0.55 m - Hole 454
- 8.05 g/t gold and 10.6 g/t silver over 1.09 m - Hole 466
- 2.52 g/t gold and 111.0 g/t silver over 2.05 m - Hole 447
- 3.07 g/t gold and 13.7 g/t silver over 2.28 m - Hole 441
- 11.50 g/t gold and 90 g/t silver over 0.50 m - Hole 435
- 0.58 g/t gold and 9.2 g/t silver over 19.54 m - Hole 448
The 2019 field program at the Klaza property consisted of 5,750 m drilled in 33 holes. Maps, sections and core photos can be viewed at Rockhaven's website www.rockhavenresources.com. The results from seven holes were previously reported on December 11, 2019. Significant new drill results from the Eastern Zone are shown in Table I below.
Table I: Significant New Drill Intercepts from 2019 Drilling at the Eastern Zones
Drill Hole
From
To
Interval
Gold
Silver
Lead
Zinc
KL-19-435
6.10
9.66
3.56
1.63
21.5
0.16
0.32
and
31.88
32.30
0.42
5.26
72.8
0.25
0.07
and
41.79
42.09
0.30
10.70
15.2
0.08
0.48
and
70.46
70.96
0.50
11.50
90.4
0.07
0.06
and
89.31
89.89
0.58
1.20
9.9
0.05
0.35
and
98.92
99.75
0.83
3.23
106.0
0.13
0.38
and
101.92
102.57
0.65
1.24
4.2
0.01
0.01
KL -19-437
30.52
31.07
0.55
1.81
21.4
0.24
0.55
and
33.12
33.75
0.63
1.70
18.0
0.22
0.92
and
64.22
65.00
0.78
1.11
19.6
0.02
0.08
and
102.68
103.12
0.44
3.36
12.6
0.07
0.09
KL -19-438
16.97
17.30
0.33
8.89
516.0
5.39
0.10
and
77.23
77.57
0.34
1.00
93.9
1.34
3.73
and
111.60
111.92
0.32
4.20
19.2
0.22
1.36
and
114.18
114.49
0.31
5.70
226.0
6.20
2.27
KL -19-440
34.92
35.54
0.62
3.66
8.3
0.08
0.71
and
48.54
48.84
0.30
8.74
24.4
0.16
1.52
and
94.35
94.65
0.30
3.58
50.9
0.07
1.52
and
100.77
101.32
0.55
1.60
7.7
0.03
0.08
and
105.16
105.46
0.30
1.83
4.3
0.02
0.02
KL -19-441
31.82
32.64
0.82
1.31
60.0
1.39
2.95
and
63.29
65.57
2.28
3.07
13.7
0.08
0.26
incl.
63.29
63.66
0.37
13.85
25.5
0.21
0.27
incl.
65.09
65.57
0.48
3.52
39.4
0.09
0.51
KL -19-442
44.67
45.68
1.01
1.40
12.2
0.08
0.37
and
48.33
48.64
0.31
3.19
44.8
0.85
1.57
and
54.40
54.70
0.30
1.30
11.1
0.01
0.03
and
90.00
90.35
0.35
1.29
0.7
0.01
0.01
and
93.34
93.75
0.41
1.32
7.8
0.09
0.22
KL -19-444
36.86
37.26
0.40
1.94
9.1
0.06
0.24
and
52.60
52.90
0.30
1.04
14.8
0.12
0.34
and
88.97
89.27
0.30
1.58
10.2
0.34
0.57
and
96.57
96.90
0.33
1.84
102.0
0.08
0.13
and
118.94
119.26
0.32
3.07
23.8
0.29
1.60
KL -19-445
15.70
16.00
0.30
1.20
3.1
0.07
0.18
and
18.52
18.82
0.30
2.48
17.1
0.03
0.06
and
108.43
108.84
0.41
7.83
66.2
0.21
0.89
and
115.37
115.71
0.34
3.18
42.2
0.22
1.20
and
119.80
120.10
0.30
8.84
6.4
0.03
0.16
KL -19-446
52.00
55.00
3.00
0.70
6.6
0.11
0.15
incl.
52.00
52.60
0.60
1.22
10.9
0.39
0.23
and
127.38
127.68
0.30
3.44
18.2
0.38
1.87
KL -19-447
28.35
28.65
0.30
2.93
7.9
0.18
0.53
and
31.20
31.50
0.30
2.28
18.2
0.92
0.90
and
49.10
51.15
2.05
2.52
111.0
1.00
1.88
incl.
50.60
51.15
0.55
7.18
325.0
3.41
6.29
and
55.84
57.50
1.66
2.61
157.0
0.30
0.25
incl.
57.2
57.50
0.30
8.37
399.0
1.34
1.00
and
84.40
85.00
0.60
1.36
31.8
0.08
0.06
and
118.73
119.18
0.45
1.83
13.0
0.05
0.76
KL -19-448
12.63
13.17
0.54
1.42
23.7
0.96
0.30
and
47.35
47.65
0.30
1.20
24.3
0.22
1.40
and
71.54
71.84
0.30
1.40
8.7
0.26
1.71
and
101.10
101.86
0.76
1.96
37.4
0.44
1.02
and
117.65
137.19
19.54
0.58
9.2
0.14
0.27
incl.
118.50
119.50
1.00
2.87
22.5
0.43
0.78
incl.
127.50
128.60
1.10
1.41
16.2
0.30
0.39
incl.
135.00
136.00
1.00
1.25
14.6
|
0.18
0.55
incl.
136.50
137.19
0.69
1.04
23.8
0.28
0.53
and
149.85
150.50
0.65
1.30
3.5
0.02
0.01
KL -19-450
73.10
102.50
29.40
0.67
8.7
0.09
0.23
incl.
73.10
74.20
1.10
4.63
66.0
0.98
3.02
incl.
81.50
84.00
2.50
1.21
14.6
0.17
0.24
incl.
92.96
93.72
0.76
4.60
51.1
0.62
1.51
incl.
100.00
102.50
2.50
1.27
6.2
0.03
0.06
KL -19-451
96.20
97.20
1.00
1.98
4.6
0.14
0.22
and
105.20
105.86
0.66
1.18
2.0
0.01
0.01
and
115.28
118.00
2.72
3.43
20.4
0.24
3.71
incl.
116.47
117.19
0.72
9.60
36.3
0.16
12.05
KL -19-452
31.87
34.25
2.38
1.47
46.9
1.05
1.76
incl.
31.87
32.40
0.53
4.38
162.0
4.31
6.73
and
96.60
100.40
3.80
1.09
27.4
0.51
1.68
and
158.79
159.25
0.46
2.61
14.1
0.45
0.47
and
165.15
165.90
0.75
2.15
14.9
0.23
0.60
KL -19-453
46.25
46.55
0.30
1.20
3.4
0.04
0.44
and
77.28
77.80
0.52
1.64
26.4
0.48
0.56
and
85.07
85.37
0.30
1.84
11.8
0.06
0.13
and
89.00
90.47
1.47
0.85
92.9
0.15
0.31
and
109.40
111.35
1.95
1.59
83.5
0.24
0.79
incl.
109.40
109.83
0.43
4.33
306.0
0.82
1.28
KL -19-454
84.45
84.85
0.40
1.00
23.0
0.04
0.03
and
99.85
100.40
0.55
15.90
74.6
0.96
2.35
and
146.50
148.30
1.80
1.14
5.0
0.01
0.01
KL -19-456
113.75
114.60
0.85
2.21
7.5
0.01
0.02
and
121.40
122.30
0.90
1.34
377.0
1.48
1.54
KL -19-457
17.10
18.40
1.30
1.17
1.4
0.01
0.03
and
23.70
26.20
2.50
1.88
6.2
0.02
0.13
incl.
23.70
24.40
0.70
4.70
3.4
0.03
0.13
and
31.25
32.00
0.75
4.17
68.9
0.06
0.05
and
85.00
86.26
1.26
1.24
17.4
0.14
0.64
and
99.27
100.05
0.78
2.49
5.4
0.01
0.03
and
103.73
104.14
0.41
1.54
9.9
0.03
0.02
and
105.60
106.30
0.70
1.11
2.9
0.01
0.01
KL -19-458
88.33
88.66
0.33
5.41
39.8
0.34
0.10
and
108.95
109.33
0.38
1.87
5.0
0.02
0.03
and
125.81
126.35
0.54
1.00
9.0
0.09
0.58
KL -19-460
28.31
29.00
0.69
19.40
240.0
0.16
0.04
and
49.50
50.30
0.80
3.53
2.9
0.00
0.01
and
69.40
70.00
0.60
1.94
22.3
0.03
0.03
and
83.82
84.25
0.43
10.75
51.8
0.21
1.48
KL -19-461
25.50
26.30
0.80
1.20
36.4
0.06
0.08
and
59.75
60.10
0.35
2.17
23.8
0.03
0.01
and
71.70
73.20
1.50
4.04
3.2
0.00
0.01
and
95.90
96.39
0.49
2.19
13.0
0.12
0.30
KL -19-463
43.00
44.50
1.50
3.38
5.0
0.01
0.01
and
51.15
53.70
2.55
1.95
11.5
0.02
0.03
incl.
51.15
51.45
0.30
13.30
57.6
0.07
0.10
and
80.00
82.80
2.80
2.26
0.9
0.01
0.01
incl.
80.00
80.30
0.30
19.05
4.8
0.01
0.01
and
99.35
99.65
0.30
2.05
16.8
0.05
0.07
and
104.05
106.25
2.20
1.25
9.3
0.04
0.08
and
108.30
109.00
0.70
1.10
17.0
0.02
0.02
KL -19-464
27.90
28.48
0.58
3.89
225.0
0.36
0.15
and
62.80
63.10
0.30
1.19
26.8
0.06
0.07
and
91.40
93.65
2.25
1.53
3.5
0.03
0.07
incl.
93.35
93.65
0.30
7.33
9.8
0.09
0.23
and
125.80
127.25
1.45
2.35
397.0
0.85
1.38
incl.
126.42
127.25
0.83
3.64
691.0
1.47
2.36
KL -19-466
6.91
8.00
1.09
8.50
10.6
0.37
0.58
and
14.65
15.38
0.73
1.10
17.2
0.48
1.51
and
25.34
26.00
0.66
1.10
50.5
1.00
2.47
and
29.00
29.63
0.63
1.06
8.1
0.35
0.16
and
68.55
69.44
0.89
1.10
10.1
0.07
0.07
+ Represents the diamond drill hole core length. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80-90% of the interval.
Two drill holes tested the eastern projections of the Chevron and Dickson zones, located 500 m south of the Klaza mineral resource area. Drilling successfully expanded these zones to the east, where mineralization appears to be similar in nature to that in the Eastern Zones. Significant drill results from these two exploration holes are shown in Table II below.
Table II: Significant New Drill Intercepts from 2019 Drilling at the Chevron and Dickson Zones
Drill Hole
From
To
Interval
Gold
Silver
Lead
Zinc
KL -19-465
74.63
81.68
7.05
1.53
10.2
0.07
0.16
incl.
74.63
74.93
0.30
11.40
48.2
0.36
3.32
incl.
80.35
81.68
1.33
4.15
23.1
0.03
0.02
and
128.43
128.79
0.36
1.00
81.8
1.34
1.28
KL -19-467
6.75
7.45
0.70
1.18
8.6
0.01
0.06
and
24.38
24.72
0.34
2.47
257.0
0.29
1.17
and
55.15
57.30
2.15
1.56
8.0
0.12
0.33
and
89.27
90.00
0.73
3.72
18.0
0.01
0.01
and
96.20
96.82
0.62
1.24
38.5
2.15
1.39
and
102.56
103.18
0.62
1.07
36.8
0.02
0.07
and
124.58
125.08
0.50
6.49
17.8
0.25
0.61
and
149.92
150.74
0.82
1.20
2.6
0.01
0.03
+ Represents the diamond drill hole core length. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80-90% of the interval.
Qualified Persons
Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.
About Rockhaven
Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project. The Klaza project host a resource estimate which includes indicated resources of 4.5 Mt containing 686,000 oz gold and 14,071,000 oz silver at grades of 4.8 g/t gold and 98 g/t silver, and inferred resources of 5.7 Mt containing 507,000 oz gold and 13,901,000 oz silver at grades of 2.8 g/t gold and 76 g/t silver (see Klaza Property Technical Report dated August 2, 2018). For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven's website at www.rockhavenresources.com.
Matthew Turner
President, CEO and Director
Rockhaven Resources Ltd.
T:604-687-2522
mturner@rockhavenresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.
SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/573252/Rockhaven-Drills-Multiple-Mineralized-Veins-Outside-of-Klaza-Resource-Area-at-its-Klaza-Gold-Silver-Project-Yukon