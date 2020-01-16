WEARESDC Launches Landmark CBD Store

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has opened the doors to its new 5,000 sq ft CBD flagship retail store located between San Diego's flourishing North Park and diverse Hillcrest neighborhoods. The boutique-styled store will be managed and operated by NGW's wholly-owned subsidiary, WEARESDC ("SDC"), and will showcase the Company's CBD line of products and brands.





2002 University Drive



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6127/51517_4d403dbad42e3808_001full.jpg





2002 University Drive



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6127/51517_4d403dbad42e3808_002full.jpg

The historical building is situated at

and is a recognizable fixture on the strip for its brightly colored rainbow exterior walls painted by Los Angeles-based graffiti artist Risky.

2002 University Drive





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6127/51517_4d403dbad42e3808_003full.jpg

Products sold from the store will include SDC and CBD oils, salves, cosmetic creams and lotions, bath salts and bombs, CBD only flower packs and pre-rolls, intimate lotions and care products, natural soaps, clothing and accessories, licensed tobacco papers and limited edition items like glass pipes, tubes and artwork.

In addition to serving as a sales outlet for CBD products, the store will host a multitude of events and monthly art collective to help drive the voice of San Diego's cannabis community and support local artists.

"This is more than a retail store; it is an opportunity to connect and give our industry a voice. There are few events that bring industry talent together and open channels for conversation and innovation -we are aiming to change that through our 2nd Friday's initiative. We are using our new space as a marketing vehicle and feedback loop for the WEARESDC cannabis brand and hope this event inspires the community to connect and build relationships that continue to positively shape and define this industry" -stated Ryan Lange, NGW Marketing Officer.

To kick-off the series and store launch SDC hosted its first private live event featuring local artist Ethos One and rapper King Louie that attracted over 200 budtenders and industry personnel. For future events and store location visit www.wearesdc.com





Watch a quick video behind the scene making of the retail collective



Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bO_qQHWFF4?t=39

About Next Green Wave

NGW is a fully integrated premium cannabis producer with 8 legacy brands and premium products marketed through its WEARESDC brand house. Based in Coalinga, California, the company owns and operates a 35,000 sq ft indoor state-of-the-art cultivation facility and is currently expanding extraction and other operations on its cannabis zoned campus. NGW has a seed library of over 120 cannabis strains which include multiple award-winning genetics and cultivars and is developing its nursery cloning operations with bio-tech leader Intrexon. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

On behalf of the board,

Michael Jennings, CEO

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

For more information regarding Next Green Wave, contact:

Caroline Klukowski

VP Corp. Development

Tel: +1 (604) 609.6167

IR@nextgreenwave.com

Next Green Wave Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing state, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to complete construction of its proposed facilities in a timely manner; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under U.S. federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, particularly in California, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; NGW's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; NGW's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. Although NGW has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. NGW no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51517