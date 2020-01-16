Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1681X ISIN: DE000A1681X5 Ticker-Symbol: SNG 
Xetra
16.01.20
16:19 Uhr
6,900 Euro
+0,780
+12,75 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,880
6,960
16:29
6,860
6,930
16:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CNBM
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL CO LTD1,060+0,95 %
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG6,900+12,75 %