The German PV equipment provider has agreed to supply manufacturing equipment for CIGS thin-film solar panels to the CNBM Bengbu Design and Research Institute for Glass Industry, a subsidiary of cement producer China National Building Material.German solar production line supplier Singulus Technologies has revealed plans to supply copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) thin-film solar panel manufacturing equipment to the CNBM Bengbu Design and Research Institute for Glass Industry. The client is a unit of the state-owned China National Building Material and the order is worth €50 million. Singulus ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...