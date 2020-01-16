The global drone onboard computer market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of close to 14% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The widened application profile of UAVs is one of the key factors behind the drone onboard computer market growth. Players in the market are offering UAVs that can be used in various commercial applications. These UAVs are being adopted to provide access to internet in remote areas, aerial photography and video recording, survey and documentation of wildlife, and public service missions. Onboard mission computers feature adaptable core processing capabilities that can host multiple missions, flight management, and display management processing functions. These cost-effective onboard computers are scalable for additional applications owing to the advanced mission computing, network data management, and video switching functions.

As per Technavio, the advent of network-centric warfare (NCW) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Drone Onboard Computer Market: Advent of Network-Centric Warfare (NCW)

Militaries around the globe are making considerable long-term strategic investments in UAS and promoting NCW as part of military transformation. NCW was devised by the US military during the 1990s and requires the thorough integration of sensors, communication networks, command centers, and associated platforms to achieve complete situational awareness and perfect synchronization between sensors and responders in a fast-paced mobile environment. Operational and strategic UAS enable common access to the information provided to function as a relevant asset within an NCW, which in turn requires interoperability with the network transport and data systems within the communications architecture of a country's defense operations. Thus, the advent of network-centric warfare (NCW) will drive the demand for drone onboard computer during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) for autonomous UAVs and the development of swarm UAVs will have a significant impact on the growth of the drone onboard computer market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Drone Onboard Computer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the drone onboard computer marketby application (defense and civil) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The growth of the drone onboard computer market share in the Americas can be attributed to factors such as the extensive adoption of UAV technology for law enforcement, and the development of effective and more powerful UAV computing systems.

